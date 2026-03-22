I Love Spring Runs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing better than a nice spring breeze as you run along the Charles River Esplanade. All winter long, I count down the days until the first spring sun, when all the snow has melted, and everything feels like it’s come back to life again. It’s also my sign that I can finally go on an outdoor run! There are so many reasons why I love to run and why it’s so important to me.

To me, running is something special, a self-paced sport. I can decide how much I want to run, where I want to run, and how long I want to do it. I get to set my own goals at my own pace, and don’t have to be competitive if I don’t want to.

I love running because it’s a time when I can just focus on myself, my body, and my spirit, and don’t have to worry about anything stressful coming up, whether that be an exam or a presentation for class. I’m focusing on the present, and that to me is what running is all about.

Presence is a skill the world needs more of, as we’re often so focused on what has happened or what’s coming that we never seem to have time to enjoy the present. Running is the time when I can live in the moment and feel most at peace.

I also love to run with friends! It’s fun to cheer them along, work together on goals, and celebrate our wins as a group. Having a sense of pride and spirit is especially important, as running isn’t easy. Instead of always focusing on the struggles, I’ve learned to focus on my wins, whether that means reaching a new record or something as small as being able to get outside of my dorm for the day to go on a run.

When you mix the spring weather with running, there’s truly something special about it. Spring runs feel like the most valuable and precious combination. I know that my mind is as peaceful as the beautiful weather when I run during spring, and that it’s a time to focus on the present and stay calm. And when running with friends, I know that I have a home with me.

I hope this motivates you to go on a spring run soon!

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