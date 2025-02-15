How To Immerse Yourself In Boston’s Sports Culture

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The city of Boston truly has so much to offer. Everywhere you look, there’s history. Cobblestone streets are lined with historic brownstone buildings, while old churches and landmarks stand as reminders of the city’s past.

You’ll also find a Dunkin’ Donuts at almost every corner, and college students invading Tatte and Pavement during peak exam season.

One of Boston’s most unique elements is its true pride in its sports teams. Professionally, Bostonians love to follow the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins. Local schools like Boston University, Boston College, and Northeastern University take great pride in their respective teams too.

Though it might be intimidating at first, becoming a sports fan in this great city will bring you heaps of fun. Here are my tips for getting started.

Support Your School’s Teams Alexandra Kallfelz Boston is one of America’s best college towns. According to Boston University, Beantown has a student population of about 250,000. Though each school has its own unique culture, nothing brings Boston’s schools together like sports. Hockey is the most popular college sport in the city. However, outstanding athletes participate in soccer and basketball too. In my opinion, the most Bostonian way to support your school is to attend the annual Beanpot hockey tournament. Every year, the men’s and women’s teams from BU, BC, Northeastern, and Harvard play against each other in hopes of securing the iconic Beanpot trophy. Attending these games and showing off your school pride is a great way to immerse yourself in your school’s sports culture. However, if you don’t snag tickets for the game, hosting and attending watch parties with your friends is a fun option as well! Get Student 9’s at Fenway Park Confession: I am a diehard Yankees fan (sorry, Bostonians!). However, $9 tickets to ball games at Fenway Park are hard to pass up. A great part about being a college student in Boston is the opportunity to access Student 9’s. This program offers $9 tickets to certain Red Sox games throughout the season. As a BU student, Fenway Park is only a short walk or T ride away. For any local student, though, the cheap ticket is worth whatever commute is necessary. The great thing about Fenway Park is because it’s so small, it’s hard to find a bad place to sit. And even if baseball isn’t your cup of tea, attending a game is a historical experience. The Red Sox started playing at Fenway in 1912, so the sports history is ultimately unmatched. If you have money to spare, I suggest enjoying a Fenway Frank or a bag of Cracker Jacks for a classic treat. Celebrate the Boston Marathon The third Monday in April is marked on every Bostonian’s calendar. The Boston Marathon is arguably the city’s most iconic sports event. The best runners from all over the world come to race 26.2 miles through New England’s largest city. Starting in Hopkinton, runners will make their way through the suburbs of Boston, through towns like Framingham, Natick, and Wellesley. The second half of the race consists of the infamous Heartbreak Hill, the town of Newton, and eventually, ending on Boylston Street in Boston. College students have no class on Marathon Monday. This year, make use of your day off and catch a glimpse of the race. For Boston University students, Kenmore Square is a great hub to cheer on the runners. Boston College Eagles can support athletes during their trek up Heartbreak Hill. For those located closer to the finish line, Copley Square is the perfect spot to witness the triumphant final stretch. No matter where you watch, Marathon Monday is a unique Boston tradition that truly embodies what it means to be an athlete. Juliano Ferreira

The sports culture in Boston is deeply ingrained in the city’s identity. I guarantee that becoming a fan will increase the enjoyment you experience while living here.

The passion of fans is contagious, and becoming one will bring you memories you’ll never forget.

