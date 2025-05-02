How Sabrina Carpenter Became Every Brand’s Dream Girl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Envisioning the pop industry today, there are few notable figures who demonstrate the talent to become the next pop girlies of the industry, and Sabrina Carpenter is one of them. She’s made a name for herself with her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, and her ongoing tour.

However, we can’t ignore the efforts of her marketing team, who have produced some of the most entertaining advertisements of the year!

There are very few celebrities I would trust to give me hair care advice but Sabrina Carpenter is one of them! Her famous blonde hair and bangs are recognizable anywhere, so what better product for her to endorse than Redken’s Acidic Bonding Concentrate?

The advertisement itself is relaxing and light-hearted, creating a welcoming environment for the viewer and inviting them to test out the product for themselves. Besides, “we all deserve a better bang,” don’t we? So there’s no harm in trusting the woman who “knows a thing or two about a great bang.”

This witty double entendre grabs the viewer’s attention and takes from the persona Sabrina Carpenter has created in the wake of her latest album.

In the running for the 2024 Song of the Year, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” is a major contender. Logically, Dunkin’ decided to capitalize on the song’s success and create Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso based on the pop artist and her hit song.

Throughout the advertisement, Carpenter is “shaking that ess” while “Espresso” plays in the background of a party, initially unaware that “shake that ess kind of sounds like shake that ass,” except, ironically, “ass” is censored. Playing on the “dumb blonde” stereotype adds to the persona Sabrina Carpenter has created for herself, engaging the audience with a clever wordplay.

Based on these two advertisements, Sabrina Carpenter has established herself as a desirable brand ambassador with the ability to sell products for a wide range of industries, while also being an actor, artist, and tv personality. Both of these advertisements succeed in producing a creative, appealing, and altogether unforgettable experience for their products.

In short, the advertising industry could learn a thing or two from Sabrina Carpenter’s marketing team!

