How a Solid Morning Routine in College Changed my Life

Boston University doesn’t exactly encourage slow mornings. Between sprinting down Commonwealth Ave., checking Blackboard before you’re even fully awake, and realizing you have three things due by noon, it’s easy to start the day already overwhelmed.

For most of my first year at BU, my mornings were reactive; I woke up to alarms and stress. And honestly? It showed.

My morning routine isn’t strict or impressive. It doesn’t start before sunrise, and it doesn’t involve making an elaborate smoothie to wake me up. What it does give me is a sense of control before the chaos of college kicks in.

Even something as simple as walking to class instead of rushing for the T or BU shuttle makes a huge difference. There’s something peaceful about being outside on Comm. Ave. in the morning – before it’s packed and everyone is in a hurry. I’ll put on my headphones, enjoy the sunshine, and treat myself to a coffee at the George Sherman Union. That quiet time helps me transition into the day instead of jumping into it.

One of the biggest changes I made was not checking my phone immediately after waking up. It sounds minor, but starting the day with notifications and social media instantly put my brain in defense mode. When I delay that – even by 10 minutes – I feel calmer and more focused. Instead of reacting to everyone else’s needs, I get to check in with myself first

What I had to learn over time is that a good morning routine actually starts the night before. Doing a few small things at night makes mornings feel lighter and less chaotic.

Lying an outfit out before bed saves more time and stress than it gets credit for. Same with packing your bag or charging your electronics. I also like to write a short, realistic to-do list to remind myself of what actually needs to happen the next day. Waking up already knowing the plan makes the day less intimidating.

A morning routine has helped my mental health tremendously. College can be overwhelming, especially when it feels like everyone around you has it all figured out. Having a consistent start – and productive end – to my day gives me a sense of stability.

On days when everything feels like too much, these routines remind me that I’m capable of taking care of myself, even in small ways.

