Hey! It’s Time To Refresh Your Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 has been an incredible year for the music industry, which means it’s been an equally amazing year for me and my fellow music lovers.

Both up-and-coming artists and old favorites are taking the world by storm, and I’m right in the middle of it. I’ll admit it — I’m an unashamed victim of obsession songs. Sometimes, when a song hits just right, I’ll listen to it on repeat for weeks at a time until it becomes a staple in my playlist. And don’t get me wrong, I completely condone this behavior. However, I also constantly find myself chasing the vibe of a song after it ends.

If you’re like me, the good news is that the party doesn’t have to stop! Hopefully, some of these recommendations will spark your interest enough to give your headphones a break from the same old music.

If you like “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan, you should listen to:

“Daisy” by Zoo Culture

“Wild Horses” by the Rolling Stones

“Waterloo Sunset” by The Kinks “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” was released in 1973, but became widely popularized after the release of the Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown last year. The slow melody with nostalgic guitar strumming makes me feel like I’m in a movie looking out the window on a road trip, or out in the expansive Wild West. If you like “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter, you should listen to “Silk Chiffon” by Muna and Phoebe Bridgers

“So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” by Caroline Polachek

“Black Magic” by Little Mix There aren’t many artists who blend girlish pop with a vintage-chic style better than Sabrina Carpenter. “Manchild” is a euphoric song. I feel like I’m sparkling when I listen to it, and these songs do a great job replicating her energy. Photo by Mink Mingle from Unsplash If you like “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” by Role Model, you should listen to: “Sundress” by Zoo Culture

“Melt” by Quinn XCII

“Judy You Hung The Moon” by Harbour Role Model has an absolute chokehold on me. While I love lots of his older albums, the release of his 2025 deluxe album Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) really got me on the bandwagon. Considering it’s about a breakup, a fair amount of the songs on the album are sad, but “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” is different. It’s both nostalgic and fresh, with a lighthearted vibe that makes the world feel like summer. I’m obsessed with it and these songs. If you like “Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac, you should listen to: “Sunny Jones” by West 22nd

“Sister Golden Hair” by America

“Mary Jane” by the Copper Children I consider myself a top-tier playlist curator, and “Gypsy” is on at least half of mine. If you know it, you’ll understand. It’s carefree and sweetly nostalgic, making me want to dance around the stage like Stevie Nicks whenever I hear it. It’s a 10/10 song, along with these other suggestions! NETFLIX If you like “Yellow” by Coldplay, you should listen to…

“Your Song” by Elton John

“Time, You Old Traveling Man” by Brian Ross

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

With 92 million Spotify listeners, Coldplay is one of the most popular bands in the world, and it’s easy to see why. Sometimes you just need to cry, and “Yellow” is a song that always makes me teary-eyed. The melancholy lyrics and instrumentals are so inspiringly beautiful, you just have to pause to take it all in. If you like “Man I Need” by Olivia Dean, you should listen to: “Talk It Up” by Sammy Rae and the Friends “Skippin’ Down The Sidewalk” by Amelia Day

“This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalia Cole “Man I Need” instantly captured the public’s heart and my own. It’s uplifting and warm, with a jazzy background that makes you want to sing along. In a way, it’s become my comfort song, and I feel like we can all resonate with her lyrics in one way or another.

Hopefully, these ideas can get you out of your same-song cycle and toward a diverse Spotify Wrapped!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!