Five Superfoods To Add To Your Rotation This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn brings all sorts of enjoyable things like sweaters, s’mores, and bonfires. Unfortunately, the chillier season also marks the beginning of sick season. In order to combat potential illnesses this fall, it’s important to eat your vitamins! There are so many foods that provide extra nutrition to stay healthy, especially ones that are in season throughout Massachusetts.

Honeycrisp Apples We’ve all heard the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” and while it’s easy to roll your eyes at this, it actually has merit. According to Healthline, the Honeycrisp variety is rich in fiber and vitamin C, and is known to lower cholesterol. Just one of these apples contains almost 4.5 grams of fiber! The high levels of Vitamin C also boost immunity during high-risk times of the year. Photo by Natalie Grainger on Unsplash Butternut Squash This common squash is easily cooked in many different ways. There are many soup and dessert recipes, or you can simply eat it baked! In an article by WebMD, butternut squash is said to be abundant in potassium, magnesium, and vitamin A. The beta-carotene in the vegetable is also converted into vitamin A, which supports eye and skin health, and the other minerals also lower blood pressure. Kale Nobody wants to hear it, but kale has numerous health benefits that easily outweigh the bitter taste of the leafy green. Studies by the National Institutes of Health found that kale is able to prevent cancer, improve bone health, and is high in fiber. The sulfur compounds that kale possesses also naturally protect the body’s cells against dangers like cancer. Additionally, its high levels of vitamin K and calcium help support bone density. Similar to apples, one cup of kale contains around 2 grams of fiber. Cranberries Surprisingly, WebMD claims that these small, sweet fruits possess huge benefits. Just a one-cup serving of cranberries meets 25% of your daily vitamin C requirement. Interestingly enough, they’re also amazing for your oral health, as cranberries can help combat cavities and plaque buildup in your mouth. There are also significant antioxidants in these fruits that can prevent chronic illnesses like cancer. Photo by Irita Antonevica from Pexels Beets According to Healthline, these common Thanksgiving vegetables are able to impressively improve blood flow and exercise performance and digestion. The nitrates within beets allow blood vessels to widen, improving circulation, which can aid athletic abilities. They also deliver higher levels of oxygen to muscles, reducing fatigue throughout workouts. The abundant fiber (over 4 grams per cup!) is also beneficial for digestion.

With all of this being said, it’s important to prioritize nutrition, especially during autumn when people are more susceptible to illness.

Being able to eat your vitamins and minerals will help you throughout the coming months, and for the rest of your life!

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