There’s no better way to celebrate spring than by stepping outside and enjoying nature. As the weather begins to warm, spending time outdoors is a great way to practice mindfulness and care for your mental health. Taking a break from a stressful week to visit one of these beautiful gardens can lift your mood, reduce stress, and even boost your immunity.

As a bonus, all of these gardens are free to visit and just a short distance from Boston University’s campus. I’ve ranked them based on their proximity to campus and the variety of wildlife they offer.

Boston public garden Claiming the top spot is the Boston Public Garden, just a convenient 15-minute T ride away. As America’s oldest public botanical garden, this iconic green space has been a beloved retreat for Bostonians for centuries. With its vibrant floral displays, diverse plant species, and famous Swan Boats, it’s the perfect place to enjoy spring in full bloom. Arnold Arboretum Taking the second spot is Harvard University’s Arnold Arboretum, a 15-minute drive from campus. This 265-acre botanical wonder is breathtaking in the spring, especially when its famous lilacs bloom. As the oldest public arboretum in the United States, it offers both natural beauty and historical significance, making it well worth the visit. Jill Wellington/Pexels Tenshin-en Japanese Garden The Tenshin-en, or the “Garden of the Heart of Heaven,” sits within the Museum of Fine Arts, about a 25-minute walk from BU. Free for BU students, this serene space blends traditional Japanese symbolism with the rocky landscapes of New England. Its minimalist design creates a calming atmosphere, making it a perfect place to welcome the arrival of spring. Kelleher Rose Garden If you consider yourself a romantic, the Kelleher Rose Garden is the perfect escape. Just a 20-minute walk from campus in the Fenway area, this charming garden features elegant fountains, statues, and arched trellises adorned with vibrant blooms. It’s a hidden gem tucked away from the hustle of the city, ideal for a relaxing stroll. Pexels / picjumbo.com Boston nature center Ranking fifth is the Boston Nature Center, a 67-acre wildlife refuge located about a 20-minute drive from campus. This community nature center features scenic trails through meadows and wooded areas, making it an excellent spot for birdwatching and peaceful walks. Home to hundreds of plant species, diverse bird populations, and 40 species of butterflies, it’s a haven for nature lovers.

Soak up the sunshine and enjoy some botanical magic!

