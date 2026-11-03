3 Of My Favorite Fall Recipes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Food has always been an important part of getting together with my family. With fall and winter bringing family gatherings, there is no better time to enjoy some homemade favorites. From a warm cup of Puerto Rican-style hot chocolate to a classic pumpkin pie, these are three recipes my family loves throughout the fall season.

Puerto Rican-Style Hot Chocolate One of our family favorites is Puerto Rican-style hot chocolate. It’s rich, creamy, and perfect for a chilly fall day. Ingredients: 1 1/2 bars of Cortés hot chocolate

2 cups of water

2 cans of evaporated milk

Additional water or milk, depending on how rich you like your hot chocolate Instructions: Add the water to a pot and heat it over the stove. Break the chocolate bar into pieces and add it to the water. Stir until the chocolate has completely melted. Add the 2 cans of evaporated milk and stir until everything is combined. Adjust the consistency by adding more water or milk, depending on how rich and creamy you want it. Serve warm with cheese and crackers for a cozy snack perfect for sharing with family. A simple recipe, but it’s one of those little traditions that makes spending time together even more special. Photo by Ylanite Koppens from Pexels Classic Pumpkin Pie Pumpkin pie is a fall classic, and in my family, Thanksgiving wouldn’t feel complete without it. My mom has been making the same pumpkin pie for the past 20 years. Surprisingly, the recipe is nothing complex. It comes straight from the Libby’s pumpkin puree can and uses a frozen pie crust, making it an easy dessert to prepare for the holidays. Ingredients: 1 can (15 ounces) of Libby’s pumpkin puree

1 can (12 ounces) of evaporated milk

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 large eggs

1 frozen 9-inch deep-dish pie shell

Optional: Extra cinnamon or pumpkin spice for sprinkling on top

Optional: Cool Whip for serving Photo by Element5 Digital from Unsplash Instructions: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. In a bowl, mix together the sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger, and cloves. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Stir the pumpkin puree and dry ingredient mixture into the beaten eggs. Gradually stir in the evaporated milk until everything is combined. Pour the filling into the frozen deep-dish pie shell. Bake for 15 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and continue baking for another 30 to 40 minutes, until the edges are firm and the center is set. Let the pie cool on a wire rack for two hours before serving. My Mom’s Tip: For some extra flavor, sprinkle cinnamon over the pie before putting it in the oven. You can also add a generous dollop of Cool Whip when serving! What makes this recipe so special to me is how it’s become a Thanksgiving tradition in my family. It doesn’t require fancy ingredients or complicated steps, just a few pantry staples and a little time. It’s a classic for a reason. Chocolate Banana Bread Last but certainly not least is my aunt’s chocolate banana bread. If you love chocolate as much as I do, this recipe is a must-try. It’s rich, chocolatey, and a great way to use up those overripe bananas sitting on your counter. It also pairs perfectly with a nice cup of hot coffee or hot chocolate, making it the perfect treat for a fall afternoon. Photo by Marta Dzedyshko from Pexels Equipment: 9-by-5-inch loaf pan

Wire cooling rack Ingredients: 1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon instant espresso powder, to enhance the chocolate flavor

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3 large ripe brown bananas (about 1 1/2 cups mashed)

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1/4 cup canola oil or melted coconut oil

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, espresso powder, and sea salt. In a separate bowl, mash the bananas. Mix in the melted butter, oil, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla extract until combined. Gradually stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Be careful not to overmix the batter. Stir in 3/4 cup of the chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips over the top. Bake for 50 to 65 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the bread comes out mostly clean. Keep in mind that melted chocolate chips may stick to the toothpick. Let the bread cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes before removing it. You can keep the banana bread on the counter for up to four days or freeze it for up to a month. This recipe is one of my favorite ways to enjoy something sweet during the fall. The combination of bananas and chocolate makes it a great comfort food, especially when paired with a warm drink. Since it’s my aunt’s recipe, it’s another reminder of how food brings my family together and creates traditions we can enjoy year after year.

For me, fall recipes are about more than just food. They’re about family traditions, memories, and the little moments spent together in the kitchen.

Whether you try the Puerto Rican-style hot chocolate, bake a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, or make a loaf of chocolate banana bread, I hope these recipes bring a little extra warmth to your fall season.

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