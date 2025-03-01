Dorm Cooking 101: Part Two—Pantry Staples

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As a very active college student, I like to ensure my meals include enough macronutrients and fiber whenever possible—even when the dining halls are closed. This, along with my love and appreciation for cooking, has led to cooking experimentation and, now, a foolproof grocery list, tips, and tricks. Below, you will find grocery staples that will help you stay fueled for class, workouts, and everything in between, all from the comfort of your dorm, along with the support of your university-provided microfridge!

Pre-cooked, frozen chicken Easy proteins are the basis of most of my meals. From there, I add rice, pasta, vegetables, salad, etc. I try to buy simple grilled chicken without extra ingredients. Chicken goes with everything and absorbs flavors from various sauces or sides. Some stores will sell this in the freezer section, but another option is to buy cooked chicken that has not been frozen yet (Trader Joe’s has several options for this) and transfer it into large, sealed Ziploc bags to store in the freezer. From there, all your chicken needs is a few minutes in the microwave and—voila! Dinner is served. Frozen fruit and vegetables I don’t like to feel like I have to cook or eat in my dorm room. Instead, I take advantage of social eating opportunities! Frozen fruits and vegetables are a great option because they do not go bad. They are also cheaper, often sold in larger quantities, and save fridge space! You can make a yummy smoothie or enjoy them on their own for a refreshing snack! Photo by Trang Doan from pexels Greek yogurt Yogurt bowls have become my go-to. I add protein powder to a bowl with fruit, nuts, seeds, chocolate, granola, and peanut butter (almost) daily. Usually, this is my breakfast, but a good yogurt bowl is also delicious for lunch or even a late-night snack! This simple meal comes together quickly and can become whatever you want, whether due to the time of day or the add-ins (which can change, too!). Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus Sweet potatoes I had to add this one because many people are unaware that sweet potatoes can be cooked in a microwave! (I believe regular potatoes can, too, but I have not attempted it.) The timing varies between microwaves, but I’ve had success between 10 and 15 minutes of cooking time. Note: I would recommend stopping midway through to check on and flip the potato. The texture is similar to a baked potato, and it can be made in a third of the time! Sauce of choice This is an important one! Because the overall goal with dorm ingredients is simplicity, a sauce is key for adding flavor and bringing everything together. I almost always have a bottle of teriyaki sauce on hand to toss with a bowl of rice, salad, and other ingredients! But you can choose whatever sauce is your favorite! This is an opportunity to experiment and turn your ingredients into a meal.

With these five ingredients (plus materials from last week), you’ll be on your way to a Michelin star in no time.

Happy cheffing!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!