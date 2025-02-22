Dorm Cooking 101: Part 1—“Kitchen” Ware Essentials

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I started college, one of my most difficult adjustments was not having a kitchen. At home, I frequently cooked for myself and my family. Not only did I miss having good food and making whatever I wanted, but I also missed the meditative experience of cooking. Whether you’re a passionate chef or need a late-night meal every so often, my equipment recommendations will help turn your dreams into a reality.

The Microfridge Starting off basic, every student has the opportunity to rent a microfridge from the school. DO. THIS. Even if you aren’t going to cook your own food, you will absolutely have leftovers, snacks, or beverages that need to be chilled. While you could bring your own mini fridge from home, there’s no point. The school’s microfridge is delivered to your door, and if there are any issues or malfunctions with the unit, BU’s Vending Services will take care of it. Additionally, it comes with a microwave—which is good for more than just popcorn! Frozen vegetables, pasta, and even potatoes can all be transformed with this small, but mighty, tool. Forks, spoons, and knives I promise more insightful recommendations are coming, but there’s nothing worse than sitting down with your food and realizing you don’t have utensils. Having one or two of each should be plenty in a dorm. Personally, I just snuck a couple out of my family’s silverware drawer before I left for school. (Don’t tell my mom!) This is another thing that I recommend regardless of whether you cook regularly or not—you’ll need utensils for takeout, too! Photo by Anastasiya Gepp from Pexels Bowls and plates If you eat in your dorm frequently, you’ll save money (and the planet) by investing in a few plastic bowls or plates. Having these ensures that making food is always an option and can easily elevate simple things like a container of yogurt (more room for toppings!). Tupperware I’ll admit—eating in a small, cramped space like a dorm is not always the most enjoyable. However, on busy days, you may need to prepare food to take on the go. Mixing bowls Salads? No-bake treats? Eating with a group? Even having these available opens up so many possibilities. To save space, you can store other things (like smaller bowls, utensils, or measuring tools) inside them. Brooke Buchan / Spoon Rice cooker Having a rice cooker is a game changer! I was gifted one last semester, and it literally changed my life. All you need is one trusty outlet, and—boom! Perfect rice with the flip of a switch. Homemade rice will always be better than anything from the microwave, and with a rice cooker, it’s just as easy to make it from scratch (plus, cooking rice in a rice cooker requires little attentiveness). Rice is a major comfort food for me, and it pairs with so much that I find myself using my rice cooker all of the time (I could write an entire article about how happy my rice cooker makes me). As a bonus, many of them (like this one!) can also make other foods! Ninja Creami This is more niche, but the Ninja CREAMi lives up to the TikTok hype! All you need is an outlet to turn it on, and it requires minimal ingredients to make a delicious (and healthy) sweet treat! You can also make and eat straight out of the pint-sized containers that the CREAMi comes with, so there’s minimal cleanup as well. The soft-serve consistency and unique flavor combinations (so much opportunity to get creative here) make this different from anything available on campus or nearby.

I could go on (and maybe I will…), but for now, these seven items should set you up for success.

Happy cheffing!

