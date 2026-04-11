Curly Q’s: 5 Brands I Can’t Wait To Try

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When exploring curly hair products, seeing so many brands in your search results can feel a little overwhelming, especially with all the options on the market today. But personally? I love it!

As someone who had to grow to love her hair (and, by extension, herself) over the years, seeing endless possibilities for finding what works just fills me with hope. Plus, as with all of these brands, there has to be something that’s like magic about your haircare.

I’ve been lucky enough to find several successful routines and products throughout my hair journey. I love my list of “tried and true” products, but that doesn’t mean I never want to branch out. And while I’m a fan of variety, I’m not a fan of overconsumption. Once one product runs out, it’s the perfect time to try one that I’ve been looking forward to!

So, here are five curly hair brands and products that I’m hoping to try soon!

If you’re like me and like trying new brands when a product runs out, I hope this list inspires your next purchase!

And of course, if I give them a try, I’ll let you know!

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