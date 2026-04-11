Curly Q’s: 5 Brands I Can’t Wait To Try

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
When exploring curly hair products, seeing so many brands in your search results can feel a little overwhelming, especially with all the options on the market today. But personally? I love it!
As someone who had to grow to love her hair (and, by extension, herself) over the years, seeing endless possibilities for finding what works just fills me with hope. Plus, as with all of these brands, there has to be something that’s like magic about your haircare.
I’ve been lucky enough to find several successful routines and products throughout my hair journey. I love my list of “tried and true” products, but that doesn’t mean I never want to branch out. And while I’m a fan of variety, I’m not a fan of overconsumption. Once one product runs out, it’s the perfect time to try one that I’ve been looking forward to!
So, here are five curly hair brands and products that I’m hoping to try soon!
- Cécred
-
There must be a pipeline from being an ultra-successful musician to having an ultra-successful hair brand because, just like Rihanna, Beyoncé has thrown her hat into the haircare ring and taken the market by storm.
Cécred is a brand that emphasizes science-backed, performance-driven products. From oil treatments and detoxifying shampoos to scalp sprays and reconstructing masks, Beyoncé truly wanted her brand to work for any and every hair type and need. The scope of the products is part of what makes her brand so fascinating to me. That, and the Restoring Hair & Edge Drops I’ve seen so many people rave about.
Yet with performance comes a price; the brand is on the higher end with most products in the $30 to $50 range. If I ever save up enough to purchase the drops, I’ll make sure to let you guys know if they work!
- Pattern Beauty
-
If you’ve ever seen black-ish or mixed-ish, you’ve seen Tracee Ellis Ross, the founder of Pattern Beauty. Pattern was founded with the mission of meeting the needs of curly and coily hair, empowering and embracing natural textures, and loving your whole self.
Along with the brand’s dedication to empowerment and self-love, my curiosity also stems from having seen it everywhere and from the feeling that everyone has tried a Pattern product at least once.
What I’m most intrigued by is Pattern’s gel. If you remember my review of the Fenty Curl Cream, you’ll recall the common issue: it doesn’t mix with gels. However, I’ve seen comment after comment and videos of people saying it miraculously mixes with the Pattern Curl Gel, so of course, my interest is piqued, and now I want to know if the rumors are true!
- Umberto Giannini
-
Now I’ve been wanting to try this brand because of all the U.K. curly influencers I follow (my personal favorite is @vienna_shore on TikTok). Umberto Giannini is a U.K.-founded and based brand, so it used to be difficult to get the products in the United States. Now, they have a U.S. website, and they sell on Amazon too!
Aside from the TikTok reviews, their prices are affordable, the products are cruelty-free, vegan, and B-Corp certified, and they also have several collections for various hair needs.
The product I’m most looking forward to trying is the Curl Scrunching Jelly because I’ve just seen so many voluminous yet defined results.
- Bounce Curl
-
We know Bounce Curl has the styling brushes — more on that later — but it also has hair products, and recently launched the Weightless Collection. As someone with fine hair who prefers volume, products that are hydrating but simultaneously lightweight are quite literally the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
Like Cécred, Bounce Curl also puts science into haircare, so the one I’m most excited about is the Thermal Guard Weightless Leave-In. A heat protectant and leave-in conditioner all in one? Sign me up! The product claims to protect up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit while also reducing breakage and leaving hair soft.
Bounce Curl also just released a new version of their Define brush. Lots of curly girls had issues with the high-tension boar-bristle version, so they came out with the Slick-Dense and Slick-Flex Define brushes. These versions have no boar bristles and instead use soft, oil-infused plastic bristles. You can also use these new brushes to detangle, which wasn’t recommended with the boar-bristle brush.
- AG Care
-
Lastly, we have AG Care. Now, this brand I know a lot less about, which is a stark contrast to the brands I’ve just listed, but that’s why it’s on here! The prior information I have about the other brands is what attracts me to their products, but with AG Care, it’s the unknown.
My knowledge of AG Care comes from the hairstylists I follow on social media, who consistently use the Fast Food Leave-On Conditioner and the Liquid Effects Medium-Hold Weightless Styling Gel on their clients. Their results always turn out gorgeous, so something must be working!
If you’re like me and like trying new brands when a product runs out, I hope this list inspires your next purchase!
And of course, if I give them a try, I’ll let you know!
Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!