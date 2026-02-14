Curly Q’s: Fenty’s Homecurl Is That Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of Rihanna, a few things that probably come to mind are her iconic hits from the early 2000s or her incredible Super Bowl Halftime show. But what about her hair? Rihanna has let us know she has us covered in every area of beauty.

Fenty Hair is Rihanna’s most recent addition to her beauty empire, following Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty. After the haircare line dropped in June of 2024, the products took the curly hair community by storm. Among the shampoos, conditioners, and leave-ins, one of the most notable products to emerge from her new line was the Homecurl Curl-Defining Styling Cream.

This product has been described as a gel-cream hybrid that’s a “one-and-done styler.” But can it really replace a multistep routine and make it only two or three steps? That’s what I wanted to find out when I tested the product for myself.

My trial with this styling cream has been anything but swift, as I’ve spent weeks trying different techniques to see if I can make it work for me as well as it has for so many others. At $31, it’s a pretty steep price point for a single product. However, I’ll discuss my thoughts later on about how this product might be worth it for some.

First, let’s go through everything that didn’t work for me, before discovering my magic combination.

The first method that I tried but failed at was applying the product in sections. The texture of the cream is very dense; it’s not runny, and when you smooth the cream out in your hands, it doesn’t thin out as some others do.

On my original attempt with this product, I applied it section by section, used a leave-in product underneath, and then brush-styled each section. When my hair dried, my curls were weighed down and began to clump together. Yet, I’ll admit that it was the least frizzy my curls have ever been.

In my second attempt, I tried the same method as before, but this time I thought applying gel would help keep the curls separated. Bad idea. The internet wasn’t kidding when they said it didn’t mix with gels, as the cream and gel began to congeal together in my brush.

With two unsuccessful wash-days under my belt, I started to get a little discouraged. It does feel a bit dramatic to say that about a hair product, but after seeing so many videos of people with similar hair types who made it work consistently, I didn’t want to be the one who couldn’t figure it out and end up wasting the product.

On my third attempt, I scrapped the sectioning completely and decided to apply the same amount of product I was using per section to my entire hair — and that’s where things really started looking up. After applying the cream, I used my Denman Brush to style specific areas of my hair, then scrunched in my Cake Beauty Mousse for volume and hold, before diffusing the products.

Eureka! I had done it! I’d cracked the code on getting the Homecurl Styling-Cream to work for me.

My results were, for lack of a better term, more casual than if I did my usual routine. But in all honesty, that’s exactly what I was looking for! It’s winter, so all that truly matters to me is staying warm, not getting sick, and keeping my hair healthy for the summer when it can really shine.

You might be reading this and thinking this was more effort than you’d ever want to put into trying a new product, and I completely understand. But that’s also why I want to share my experience; even if a product doesn’t work immediately, that doesn’t mean it won’t work at all!

Now, back to the price tag: here’s why I think this product may be worth it for those who use it the way I do.

For $31, you’ll get 11.5 ounces of product, which is roughly $2.70 per ounce. If you follow a weekly routine and use about the amount of a single squeeze of a tube, this container could last you a while before you need to repurchase it. But if your hair is thicker and tends to require more product, I can see how this cream isn’t a sensible investment. All in all, it’s up to you!

Now that I know how the product works for my hair and the results I want, I absolutely love the Homecurl. Using it makes for a quick routine that dries fast, lasts at least four days, and includes benefits like strength from Replenicore-5 and moisture from Wild Mango Butter. I still feel like I’m doing good things for my hair even without using as many products or spending as much time on it.

In the end, I’m super glad that I decided to keep trying different methods until I made the product work for me, as it’s become one of my favorites. I honestly can’t wait to use it again!

Rihanna wasn’t messing around!

