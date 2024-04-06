Clothing Brands With Student Discounts You Need To Take Advantage Of

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all know, tuition is expensive enough. So if college students do have some spending money to spare, we all want to make the most of it. Online shopping is a fun pastime for many people, even if it’s just browsing and not buying. But, when you do need a new clothing item, check out these brands with student discounts (that you probably didn’t even know existed).

For the girls, you can find anything from night-out attire to a matching sweat set from these more feminine-focused brands. Princess Polly, a personal favorite, has the cutest night-out wear with reasonable pricing and good quality. Pop over to Princess Polly’s Website and get a nice 15% off your order through Student Beans! Another site to check out is White Fox Boutique. Their sweat sets are a fan favorite and they don’t break the bank, especially with a 10% student discount.

Need some new shoes or athletic wear? Look no further than Outdoor Voices, Aerie, Adidas, and New Balance. Each of these quality brands also offers reasonable student discounts, typically 15% off. Whether you need some fresh kicks, a workout set, some cute loungewear, or a basic item for your closet, these brands will surely have you covered. I love Aerie’s loungewear, and you can’t go wrong with flare leggings, a cozy hoodie or sweater, or a little bit of cute athleisure. In my opinion, cute and comfy is always the move for a long day of classes.

So how do you access these student discounts and apply them to your purchase?

Unfortunately, many brands try to hide this discount or make it hard to find, but it will only take a little extra effort to save your money, and I’d argue the extra effort is worth it. Many brands supply their student discounts through third-party facilitators. Princess Polly uses a partner called Student Beans for students to access discounts, while you can register for an Adidas or Aerie student discount with UNiDAYS.

For these services, you just have to sign up with your university-associated email address to qualify for the discount, so it’s a pretty easy application. Outdoor Voices has a link on their website to register with your student email as well. Googling how to access discount codes will likely get you to the right place. Also, make sure to do some research before purchasing from any brand you’re shopping from. There’s always a chance there is a hidden student discount somewhere!

Stretch your spending money and shop smarter by taking advantage of your status as a college student! Happy shopping, my friends!

