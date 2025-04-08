The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Today’s world is extremely polarized and there seems to be a negative stigma surrounding outspoken political beliefs. Viewed as a restrictive subject, one simple political comment can become a full-blown argument between two people.

Divisive topics are hard to navigate between complete strangers, so it’s no surprise that balancing personal connections and political beliefs can cause tension between loved ones.

Can politics and relationships coexist? While this topic remains debatable, here is everything we know about separating the two topics.

First, it’s important to know when to engage with a political subject, and when to let it go. Understand that not every conversation requires a political theme. Of course, politics are always relevant. However, other subjects can co-exist without delving into controversial topics.

When political discussions do arise, evaluate your audience. Are you truly attempting to change this person’s mind? Are they speaking casually, or are their emotions running high?

By understanding the end goal of your specific conversation, you can prevent further polarization in your interactions and conversations in general.

Listening is a key skill that is frequently lost within political debates today. There is so much noise consuming both knowledgeable and ill-informed individuals, who are all vying to have their voices heard.

The ability to project your beliefs is an undeniably important right to all citizens. However, it is vitally important to listen to other people. Listening does not necessarily correlate to agreement. You can disagree with someone and still listen to what they have to say.

Self-expression can help those in relationships feel more comfortable and validated. Understanding the root of someone’s beliefs, whether you agree or disagree, can create empathy and respect within your relationship. For preserving relationships, respect should be prioritized over ideological agreement. By listening to others, a mutual understanding of respect can be formed.

Finally, balancing your own beliefs with how much opposition you can personally handle is ideal. If you are firm in your beliefs but cannot stand when others oppose you, make this known within relationships.

You should make sure to set boundaries, not walls. Sometimes, advocating for yourself and moving the conversational topic away from politics can help you balance your beliefs with your relationships.

That being said, some boundaries do need to be set. If someone you know is making hurtful, dismissive remarks, it is perfectly acceptable to express your discomfort. Challenging someone’s beliefs can open the door for educated dialogue. Just know that when it goes too far, boundaries can and should be set.

Coping with the current state of the world can be a confusing and emotional topic for all people. As the world remains divided, the art of balancing the fine line between relationships and personal beliefs will continue to be explored and improved.

As long as respect remains your top priority, political beliefs and personal relationships will not become mutually exclusive.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!