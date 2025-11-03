Campus Couture: Fall Fashion Must-Haves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While many of these trends might seem obvious, I would love to reflect on the fashion trends I’ve seen around campus this semester. Fall is my favorite fashion season, and I’ve been obsessed with the looks I’ve seen my peers flaunt on Commonwealth Ave. this year!

I know you’re not supposed to wear white after Labor Day, but I can’t help but love monochromatic white outfits, especially when they’re paired with warm, brown accessories! Whether this be a sweater and mini skirt with a brown belt and boots, a cute cardigan with a pair of white jeans and some tortoiseshell sunnies and hair clips, or simply a white dress with a brown purse, this is an adorable fall look that I think is timeless.

Many fall staples feel like an extension of business casual. Trench coats, pea coats, and sweaters reign supreme. With a micro mini skirt and sheer tights to stay warm, you can make a less formal outfit from any of these pieces. The rise in sheer sweaters like the viral Intimissimi cashmere ones is another fun, dressed-down spin on this. With a lace bra underneath and baggy jeans, I love this look for a dinner outing.

I am not opposed to the jeans and kitten heels trend, either. My Pinterest feed has also been filled with sweater dresses, and I think this can be an incredible autumnal addition to your wardrobe if done right.

The polka dot trend of this summer is not over yet; I still see polka dots everywhere I look on campus, and I can’t say I’m opposed. It’s fun, chic, and versatile. Beyond that, I think fall is the time for all patterns to shine. Stripes have also been popular lately. These patterns can make a basic piece fun!

I’m not sure if this is Boston University-specific, but I have seen an abundance of scarlet red on campus, particularly scarlet cardigans. Paired with dark wash jeans or a denim skirt, this look exudes confidence.

Accessory-wise, fall has some of the best options. As mentioned above, I am obsessed with tortoiseshell. I’ve seen plenty of sunglasses, headbands, claw clips, and more with this print, and I love all of it. Then, for bags, anything suede and leather is perfect for the season. I have also seen chic, dark-colored crocodile purses worn very well. There seems to be a rise in the number of girls wearing baseball caps, too, and I am loving it.

Additionally, it is finally scarf weather! Plaid scarves can make any seemingly basic outfit better. The possibilities are endless!

Overall, this fall has seen the return of many common trends and the extension of others. For chic fashion lovers, autumn is your time to shine!

