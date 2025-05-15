Between The Pages And Conversations: Brookline Booksmith

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking down the quaint streets of Coolidge Corner, Brookline Booksmith is what many residents consider “a safe spot to let time pass by.”

When customers walk in, they’re instantly captivated by the cozy, quiet atmosphere, underscored by soft instrumental music playing in the background. They might find themselves browsing through a wide selection of stationery, crafts, souvenirs, or shelves of books waiting to be explored.

Brookline Booksmith not only strengthens the Brookline community but also connects it to the global one. In light of this, the store hosts events almost every other day.

Lisa Riddle, the store’s co-owner, is especially proud of the work that goes into organizing these gatherings. She easily recalled how independent authors can bond through book readings and shared conversations. “I love just being in conversation with other people. I think that communication is the most beautiful way of bonding; it’s simply sacred,” Riddle said.

When it comes to the store’s mission as an independent, people-first business, Riddle takes a humble approach: “We consider ourselves stewards of literature, protectors of all the voices curated.”

Even in today’s politically polarized climate, she values cultural diversity and encourages critical thinking. While globalization brings new challenges, Riddle considers it her responsibility to uplift various voices. In doing so, these experiences have enriched her journey, leaving her with a meaningful and fulfilling path.

Riddle hopes Brookline Booksmith will continue to be a safe and welcoming environment for even more customers in the future.

