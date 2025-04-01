Being A Cool Girl In College: A Sophomore’s Take

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The summer before heading to college, I was determined to “rebrand” myself. College is a time of complete reinvention. You’re entering a new environment where no one knows who you were before, which can feel like a fresh start.

I spent so much time thinking about who I should be in my freshman year that I lost track of the most important part: finding myself and letting life naturally unfold.

Now, as a sophomore, I feel like I have a better understanding of what it means to walk across campus and radiate cool girl energy. It’s not about forcing a persona or trying to fit into someone else’s mold. It’s about owning who you are, cultivating your style, and most importantly, carrying yourself with confidence.

Confidence: The ultimate key to “cool girl” energy

In my eyes, confidence is the most important thing you need to embody. When people see you for the first time, the first thing they notice is how you carry yourself. Whether you’re wearing a simple, lazy outfit or something super cute and fashionable, confidence makes all the difference.

People can tell when someone is confident, even if it’s in something as small as the way they walk. Confidence doesn’t mean being arrogant or boastful, it’s more about feeling secure in who you are and owning that energy. The way you present yourself tells people a lot about how you feel about yourself, and that alone can make them appreciate you a little more.

If you carry yourself with confidence, it doesn’t matter if you’re dressed in the latest trends or if you’re rocking an old hoodie—people will be drawn to your vibe.

style: less is more—But with flair

In today’s world, it’s easy to get caught up in fast fashion. You buy trendy clothes that you wear only a couple of times before they are tossed aside, and the cycle continues. But being a cool girl doesn’t mean chasing every trend that comes around. You can be stylish without constantly following the latest “it” pieces.

When I shop, I look for items that are timeless and versatile. A great hack for this is thinking about how many different ways you can wear something before you buy it. Can this piece work for multiple occasions? Can I dress it up or down depending on the day? I try to choose clothing that is easy to layer, mix, and match. A simple shirt or pair of jeans can go a long way if you get creative with how you style them.

Accessories are also a game changer. It’s the simplest step, but it can take your outfit from basic to effortlessly cool in no time. Whether it’s jewelry, belts, hats, or bags, a few key accessories can elevate even the most laid-back look. I love finding small pieces that make a big impact. Something as simple as a cute necklace or a fun belt can make your outfit look 10 times chicer and more put-together.

embrace your own unique niche

One of the biggest mistakes I see people make, especially in college, is trying to fit into a single niche. There’s no need to box yourself into a specific category or aesthetic. College is the perfect time to explore your interests and experiment with different styles and hobbies, so why limit yourself to just one thing?

It’s okay to like different aesthetics, music genres, or even activities that may not seem to go together. The key is to combine these things in a way that feels true to you and build your own unique niche that makes you stand out in the best possible way. Maybe you like a mix of minimalist fashion with bold accessories, or you’re into both edgy streetwear and bohemian vibes. It’s all about experimenting and finding what you love, rather than trying to follow someone else’s definition of “cool.”

The coolest people I know don’t try to blend in with the crowd—they carve out their own space, celebrate their differences, and unapologetically embrace what makes them unique. So don’t be afraid to mix it up and show the world the multifaceted person you are.

The bottom line: just be you

At the end of the day, being a cool girl isn’t about fitting into a box or trying to live up to some imaginary standard. It’s about being comfortable with yourself and expressing who you truly are.

Confidence, style, and owning your own niche are all important aspects of this, but they stem from one central idea: you have to be true to yourself. As a sophomore, I’ve learned that the more you embrace who you are—without trying to fit into any mold—the more others will be drawn to your energy.

College is all about growth and self-discovery, so focus on building your confidence, nurturing your own style, and letting go of any pressure to conform.

The coolest thing you can do is be YOURSELF AND let everything else fall into place naturally.

