An Attack On Our Freedom: Implications Of The Recent Vandalization Of The CGSA

On the morning of Thursday, March 27, Boston University’s Center for Gender, Sexuality, and Activism was found vandalized and sacked by an unknown offender. The walls of the center were previously covered in various signs created to highlight different causes such as defunding arms sales, divestment by BU, and causes surrounding women’s autonomy and reproductive rights. The perpetrator took down various pride flags, tore apart furniture, and even flipped a mural that was dedicated to survivors of sexual assault.

Following the center’s destruction, their Instagram account made a post exposing what had occurred, including images of the scene. They also mentioned that this had been a targeted event and was no coincidence, as it followed the abduction of students and various universities’ compliance with the Trump Administration’s deportation agenda.

These actions are a reflection of the complete disregard for equality and ethics that has permeated across the United States. Under this new administration, the lives of the communities they seek to target (such as the CGSA) are constantly put at risk due to false and chauvinistic propaganda. This can come as horrific AI videos and continuously offensive X posts, created and published by the White House to conservative “influencers” and podcasters attempting to dominate the online space.

They hope to subjugate the youth, especially across college campuses, by encouraging horrific vandalizations like the one that occurred at the Center for Gender, Sexuality, and Activism. Now more than ever, we must come together as a community, against offenders like this one, and ensure that targeted attacks like this do not continue on our campus.

