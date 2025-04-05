The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

When it comes to selecting classes, finding the perfect combination of engaging content, practical application, and good professors can make all the difference.

As I approach my senior year in the Questrom School of Business at Boston University, I’ve taken courses that have challenged me, broadened my horizons, and even sparked new passions. But, of course, there were a few misses along the way.

With class registration approaching these next two weeks, I wanted to share some standout classes that have defined my academic journey and left a lasting impression. In no particular order, these are the ones that truly made my experience memorable.

CAS AS 105: Alien Worlds Alien Worlds was an engaging elective that made fulfilling a Scientific Inquiry Hub Unit far more enjoyable than expected. The course focused on exploring planets in other star systems, diving into the fascinating world of exoplanets and the science behind their discovery. One of the most memorable aspects was the Night Labs—two sessions held at the observatory where we observed the night sky. To top it off, the midterm and final exams were both open-note, which took some of the stress out of the exams and was ideal for an elective. Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels QST FE 455: Financing New Ventures Financing New Ventures was an elective I took for my concentration in Finance that explores the financial aspects of entrepreneurship and venture capital. It covered how startups are valued, how founders secure funding, and how investors evaluate opportunities. The professor made the class interesting, and I really enjoyed the project, which involved tasks like due diligence, structuring investments, and evaluating returns to pitch a start-up as a potential investment opportunity for a VC firm. Marvin Meyer via Unsplash QST BA 305: Business Decision-Making With Data I’m currently taking Business Decision-Making With Data as a requirement for my concentration in Business Analytics. It dives into descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics, blending theory with practical applications in Python. The professor’s engaging lectures make complex concepts accessible, and I’ve particularly enjoyed applying the concepts I’m learning in Python.

Overall, these classes have been enriching experiences that have equipped me with knowledge and practical expertise for the future. While not every class has been a hit, these classes have stuck with me over the years and made school challenges rewarding.

As you plan your upcoming semester, I hope these insights help you find classes that are right for you!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!