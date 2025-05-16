The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

To all my girlies,

I’d like to start by sharing a bit of my Her Campus Boston University journey with you.

In the fall of my freshman year, I walked into the pre-renovation Wheelock Auditorium not knowing I had just found home. I was pre-med at the time—unsure of who I was or where I belonged.

But on those every-other-Mondays, I found something I didn’t know I needed: a sisterhood that believed in me long before I ever believed in myself.

I owe that first sense of belonging to Pia Saurbier, my first director and forever role model. She saw something in me, and under her wing I became the head of fundraising for the PR and marketing team.

I still remember the thrill of taking over the BU Instagram Story for the first time on behalf of HCBU—nervous, proud, and bubbling with newfound confidence. That tiny taste of leadership sparked a fire.

I didn’t get the role I had hoped for the following year—co-president, or co-campus correspondent—but I was offered the positions of events director and secretary, and I said, “Yes, absolutely!” My sophomore year was filled with growth. I led a team of incredible women, and we hosted HCBU’s first formal post-pandemic. That was the year I learned that leadership is less about perfection and more about people.

By junior year, I stepped into the role I had once dreamed of: co-president, co-editor-in-chief, and co-campus correspondent. I shared the titles with Sam Nafie, and together we poured our hearts into every meeting, every campaign, and every published word. Sam brought vision, compassion, and unwavering support. Working beside her made the year not only meaningful, but unforgettable. Oh, Sam.

And then—as I entered my senior year—HCBU became mine to lead alone.

Original photo by Sophia Featherstone

Throughout my time with HCBU, I found myself growing right alongside all of you. With your support, we introduced a constitution and bylaws, workshopped the different e-board positions, implemented a thorough attendance spreadsheet (affectionately known as “the roster”), created a semesterly appeal form, organized fundraisers, began collecting dues, clarified membership requirements, and started holding weekly e-board and chapter meetings.

We submitted to awards—and even won some! We revived our merch line (our first since the pandemic) and turned it into something we could all look forward to each semester. We launched a new LinkedIn profile, finally moved to GroupMe, and kicked off e-board photoshoots to celebrate each other and the work we love.

Every step forward was possible because of your energy, your creativity, and your commitment.

This past fall alone, we published 183 articles—all of which I personally revised and scheduled. And truly, there are so many more accomplishments—far too many to list—that make me incredibly proud to have been a small part of our organization’s story.

Photo by Rachel Feinstein

It was never just about logistics. It was about building something lasting, something that could hold space for every kind of woman. From refining applications to testing new user-generated content ideas, from SAO trainings to weekly MCWRs, we showed up again and again—with care, with drive, and with purpose.

And this year, we made history by raising $10,015 from 221 donors on BU Giving Day. It was HCBU’s first time ever participating. BU Giving Day wasn’t just a financial win; it was a celebration of how far we’ve come and the community we’ve built from the ground up.

But the moment I’ll hold closest? That came during my final chapter meeting, when I stood before you—the women who made BU feel like home—and shared that I had handwritten 130 thank-you cards, one for each of you. It was the most meaningful project I’ve ever worked on. Just a small gesture to honor a community that gave me everything.

I’m writing this final piece not just as a goodbye, but as a love letter to every girl who walked through our doors not entirely knowing who she was, but left knowing who she could be.

To every member past, present, and future: thank you. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for teaching me how to believe in myself.

To any of my girls who are reading this: stand tall, take up space, and always remember your worth. You are destined to do amazing things. Believe it.

Photo by Rachel Feinstein

Her Campus Boston University was the highlight of my college career. I arrived broken, unsure, and full of doubt. I leave confident, whole, and deeply, deeply proud.

I love you all more than words can say.

Oh, Her Campy, how I adore you.

One last sign-off, just for good measure:

HCXO,

Sophia Featherstone

Her Campus Boston University, Alumna