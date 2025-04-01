The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring break over and summer right around the corner, now is the time to turn those travel reels you’ve been sending your friends into a reality.

Vacationing is way harder than it is made to seem online. Making a vacation worth it takes time, money, research, preparation, and of course, a good camera. Luckily, having traveled to Italy, France, Spain, Greece, and Andorra in the past year, I have assembled a list of tips for trips to Europe to ease that stress.

Planning: Who is going?

To plan your dream European trip, you first must decide who is coming with you. Will you solo backpack, visit and make friends along the way, or rent a villa and have your best friends come? Why not do all three? It feels freeing to be able to decide how you want to start your trip.

If you decide to go with friends, a sure way to go is by inviting friends who you have previously traveled with or simply stayed with for a couple of days. This way, you know that you are able to connect on vacationing styles. Also, it is always a blessing to travel with a type A friend because they will research, reach out, and get the planning done.

planning: Where To Go?

Speaking of research, you have to decide where to go! One way I like to start is by watching influencer’s videos for inspiration and then getting the inside scoop from people who have been to those places.

Once you have locations in mind, begin pinning friends’ suggestions on Google Maps for later use, specifically noting places that people repeatedly mention.

Europe is linked by a web of flights, trains, and walkways, so once you’re there, it is relatively easy to hop across cities and countries. However, planning when and how to leave a city can be hard.

Travel planning companies like NUCO or Contiki can be great resources and are college-budget friendly if you know places but not activities or logistics. Whenever you book considerable costs like hotels or tickets, make sure to do so on the phone to make the ordeal more efficient and relaxing.

Planning: How to pack

Packing is often the most fun and daunting part of a trip. One way I like to start packing is by looking at recent Instagram posts of my destination. You can get local style inspiration and a sense of the weather from thousands of miles away.

By understanding the local style, you will save space by packing things you will actually wear. To further save space, pack pieces that can be worn in various ways. For example, dresses can be folded into skirts, a belt can alter an entire outfit, and a scarf can be worn in at least four different ways.

Europe is consistently one year ahead of the U.S. in fashion, but you can level the playing field by following some timeless European trends. One trend, or lack thereof, is wearing black. Black will always look formal, put-together, and unsuspecting. You will blend right in and have access to any level of restaurant.

Additionally, funky glasses are a consistent theme across Europe. From circular glasses to colorful ones, getting a staple pair will help you fit right in.

Finally, as a rule of thumb, dress 50% nicer than you typically would for the same activity at home. Europeans tend to dress more formally than Americans, and it is much better to be caught overdressed than underdressed.

Playing: Final tips

You’ve done it! The trip is planned, and you are packed. Once you’re on the trip, there are a couple of ways to elevate your experience. One way is by learning phrases in the language of the place you are in. For example, saying “Gracies” instead of “Gracias” in the Catalonian region of Spain got me free water and Wi-Fi access.

Another way to elevate your experience is by walking whenever possible. If you have the time, walk! This way, you will slow down and truly absorb the energy of the city.

Finally, try to visit the same restaurants, bars, or cafes while traveling. You will naturally begin to form a connection with the workers and dwellers there, receiving tourism tips or just a nice conversation.

most importantly, have fun!

