A Boston University Student’s Guide to Reading Across the City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a newly minted college student and an experienced booklover, I couldn’t help but explore all the possibilities when it came to expanding the breadth of my hobby. Fortunately, Boston is the perfect city for this literary endeavor, considering the history that lines every street.

From Alcott and Hawthorne to Plath and Frost, Boston has housed countless notable writers throughout the past couple of centuries. This city is a wonderful place to be immersed in the literary world. When I seek refuge from the four walls of my dorm, I find myself at a few spots alongside a good book.

Boston Public Garden

Just a short T-ride away from campus, the Boston Public Garden combines the beauty of the changing seasons with the wonder of passing strangers when diving into a novel. Take the Green Line, get off at the Arlington stop, and you will be just a few steps away from the garden. Complete with a plethora of shrubs, trees, flower beds, and a glistening pond, the garden is a paradise in the usually bustling city. When there, I feel particularly inspired by the blossoming beauty nature exhibits, something that has predated my birth and will outlast my death. Inside the Boston Public Garden, there is an ode to late children’s author Robert McCloskey, seen in the “Make Way for Ducklings” sculpture, named after his famous children’s classic. Photo by Bethany Laird from Unsplash

Boston Public Library

Nothing screams “a bookworm’s dream” more than the Boston Public Library. An absolute architectural and artistic wonder, the public library is stunning. It features Triumphs of Religion, a mural by American painter John Singer Sargent, and recurring modern sculptural exhibitions in the newer side of the library. Take the Green Line and get off at the Copley station, look up, and you’re there. The most academically inspiring spot to sit down with a good book, however, is indisputably Bates Hall. Known for its glowing green lamps and awe-inspiring overhead dome, Bates Hall has always made me feel like a great absorber of knowledge, even if what I’m reading is a paperback romance novel.

Brookline Booksmith

A newfound favorite of mine, Brookline Booksmith in Coolidge Corner has every literary option you could dream of. This independent bookstore has the most books, trinkets, and games I have ever seen outside of my hometown’s Barnes & Noble. Additionally, on the basement floor, there are a plethora of used books waiting to find a new owner. To get here, take the C Line (Green Line) to Cleveland Circle and get off at the Coolidge Corner stop. I have truly never walked out of this bookstore without buying something, and I can always rely on it to have what I need. Not only is this a great shopping spot, but there are a variety of experiences, like poetry readings and author visits, particularly the Transnational Literature event series, that are sure to inspire any reader passing by.

Museum of Fine Arts (MFA)

As an art-lover, as well as a booklover, I can’t help but combine two of my passions into one when visiting the Museum of Fine Arts. Home to ancient mummies, impressionist paintings, and modern sculptures, being at the MFA feels like time travel. By bringing a book here and cuddling into one of the couches parallel to the artwork, I feel as if the universe has paused and all that exists is me and the everlasting beauty of art. To get here, take the E Line (Green Line) and get off at the MFA stop. Riccardo Bresciani/Pexels

BU Beach