The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

It’s that time of year again: the dreaded finals season. Here are some ways to let go of that built-up stress and enjoy the little things.

Get outside

As flowers begin to bloom, the sun is shining, and temperatures are finally over 50 degrees, one of the best ways to de-stress is to get outside! Sitting or walking in a park with friends or by yourself is a great way to relax, unwind, and possibly study. Some great locations to do this include the Boston Public Garden, Boston Common, Amory Park, and the Charles River Esplanade. You can also connect with nature this spring by running outside instead of on the treadmill, going on walks, or getting sporty with a game like spikeball or frisbee. These activities will surely increase your vitamin D intake, and decrease finals week nerves!

Find a good study spot

Getting out of the dorm to study is one of the best ways to be productive. Since the weather is warm, why not get out and about to study? On campus, I love the fifth floor of the Computer Data Science building (CDS), the BU Beach, and Pavement Coffeehouse! If you’re looking to branch out farther from campus, some fun spots are the Boston Public Library, the Boston Public Garden, or Tatte Bakery & Cafe.

Find some yummy snacks to eat at your study spot

I cannot fully lock into studying without first getting a sweet treat! Especially if you’re studying at a cafe, why not treat yourself to a bite to eat? I find myself at the Dunkin Donuts in Buick Street Cafe at least once a week, but my other favorite spot in Boston is Blank Street Coffee. Blank Street is conveniently located right across from the Boston Public Library and Newbury Street! Their coffee is my favorite, and they have tasty pastries as well. They also have a great selection of special spring menu items to choose from, like blueberry matcha, golden matcha, and a cherry cold brew latte! Another place I love to grab a treat is the Saxby’s in CDS. I tend to go there if I’m looking for something other than coffee as they make a delicious matcha latte! Photo by Charlotte May from Pexels

Have a self-care night

It’s important to take care of yourself and to give yourself a break during stressful times, especially as finals are approaching. Having a self-care night is a fun way to do this whether alone or with friends. I feel more relaxed and focused when I look and feel my best! Some fun self-care night ideas include skin and hair care, a facemask, painting your nails, stretching or doing yoga, reading, or putting on a movie or show. My guilty pleasure show right now is Sex and the City, which I just started and now I’m hooked!

Create a relaxing playlist