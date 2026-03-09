Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman doing yoga at sunset
Photo by kike vega from Unsplash
Bryant | Wellness

Thawing Out: The Health Power of Moving Outdoors

Ava Sullivan Student Contributor, Bryant University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bryant chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather is getting warmer and the snow is starting to melt, outdoor exercise becomes one
of the most refreshing and effective ways to support mental well‑being. The shift from winter
confinement to spring’s open air naturally encourages people to spend more time outside, and
that change in environment has a measurable impact on mood and stress levels. Exposure to
natural light, fresh air, and open space activates parts of the brain associated with calmness and
emotional regulation, helping reduce stress hormones and improve overall mental clarity. Even a
simple walk outdoors can create a noticeable shift in energy and mindset.

Outdoor exercise also plays a powerful role in reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Physical activity increases endorphins and serotonin, but when combined with nature, the effect
becomes even stronger. Greenery, sunlight, and natural sounds help interrupt cycles of
rumination and mental fatigue, offering a sense of grounding that indoor environments often
can’t replicate. Many people find that running, hiking, or walking outside provides a mental reset

Outdoor exercise also strengthens social well‑being. Warmer weather brings people together
through group walks, outdoor fitness classes, or simply meeting a friend for a run create
opportunities for connection. These interactions help reduce feelings of isolation and build a
sense of community, which is deeply tied to emotional health. When combined with the
mood‑boosting effects of movement and nature, outdoor exercise becomes a powerful tool for
maintaining overall mental wellness.

Natural environments give the brain a break from constant digital stimulation, improving focus,
creativity, and problem‑solving skills students undergo everyday. Activities like hiking or biking
require light navigation and decision‑making, engaging the mind without overwhelming it. This
balance strengthens mental resilience and supports better concentration throughout the day. For
students and professionals, even a short outdoor workout can boost productivity and mental
sharpness. As the seasons shift, embracing outdoor activity offers a natural way to support both
body and mind.

