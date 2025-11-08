Why You Should Take a First-Year Seminar at Brown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was registering for classes my first semester at Brown, I honestly didn’t know what to expect. I had heard a little about First-Year Seminars — those small, discussion-based courses reserved for first-years — but I didn’t think much of them. They sounded nice in theory, but I figured I’d get more out of a big introductory course where I could “cover more ground.” Still, on a whim, I signed up for a seminar from the Political Science department called Politics and Nature.

At the time, I had almost no background in environmentalism or environmental theory. I wasn’t the type of person who followed climate policy or joined environmental movements, so I assumed I’d be a little out of my depth. But from the first few classes, I realized how wrong I was. The readings were surprisingly engaging, and the discussions made me think about politics in ways I hadn’t before — how our ideas about “nature” and the environment shape power, culture, and even identity.

What I loved most, though, was the atmosphere. Because the class was small, everyone’s voice mattered. We weren’t just a group of students sitting in rows listening to a lecture; we were having real conversations. By the end of the semester, I genuinely felt like I knew almost everyone in the room — something that’s pretty rare at a larger university.

“That sense of connection was especially comforting as a first-year.”

Coming into college, you meet so many people so fast that it’s easy to feel like every interaction is surface-level. But in my seminar, we built something that felt more personal and familiar. Group projects made it even better — not just academically, but socially. It was one of the few spaces where I could talk, laugh, and collaborate with people without feeling overwhelmed by the chaos of freshman year.

Another thing I really appreciated was the pace. First-Year Seminars are usually more discussion-based and writing-heavy, but in a way that feels reflective rather than stressful. You get to explore ideas, question things, and actually enjoy learning — not just rush through assignments. My professor was incredibly supportive, too, and always encouraged us to bring our own perspectives into class.

Looking back, I think my seminar experience helped me transition into Brown life much more smoothly. It gave me a small, grounded community within a much larger university, and it reminded me that college classes don’t always have to be intimidating or competitive to be meaningful.

If you’re an incoming first-year, I can’t recommend First-Year Seminars enough. Whether or not the topic sounds like your “thing,” you might be surprised by how much you get out of it — academically and personally.

Pro Tip: Register for one early, even if you’re just planning to shop it. They tend to have limited spots and waiting lists, and you’ll definitely want to keep your options open once the semester starts.

