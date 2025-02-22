What To Look Forward To This Spring Semester at Brown

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I write this article, it is currently below freezing, windy, and icy on College Hill. This is one of the toughest times of the year to be a college student – the sun sets so early, it’s a cold walk everywhere, and it’s generally harder to get out of bed.

When is Spring coming? Trust that the seasons will change and spring in Providence will be here soon!!

If you are looking to get the most out of this semester play our Spring Semester Bingo card with your friends. Here are a few of the little things that I’m looking forward to this spring season:

1. Daylight Savings on March 9th.

While we lose an hour of sleep, we gain an hour of daylight! The later sunset makes such a difference for me in getting more vitamin D and not getting tired so early in the day.

Later this month, Track 15, a food hall featuring local restaurants, is set to open! Some vendors set to be a part of Track 15 are Dune Brothers, Little Chaska, Giusto PVD, and more.

3. The first day you don’t have to wear a jacket to class.

Throughout the winter, it feels like this day will never come, but it’s always glorious when a cozy sweater will suffice.

4. Sitting on the Main Green with friends.

On warm spring days, the Brown student body always congregates on the Main Green, sitting on blankets, listening to music, playing frisbee and spike ball, etc. Brown actually went viral for scenes of students on the Main Green in 2023! This is one of those activities that makes you grateful to be a college student.

5. Walks to Wayland Square.

Wayland Square is one of my favorite parts of Providence, and it has tons of great shops and restaurants (including a cafe far superior to Starbucks on Thayer St). It’s a super easy walk from campus and a great study spot on the weekends.

6. Beach Trips.

Every year, my friends and I have dutifully trekked to one of Rhode Island’s beautiful beaches on one of the inevitable hot, sunny spring days. Is the beach ever super warm? Not really. Is the water warm enough to swim in? Definitely not. But, at this point, it’s a fun tradition that I wouldn’t give up!

7. Cute Spring Outfits.

I don’t know about you, but my winter outfits have gotten increasingly bland throughout the season. I am looking forward to cute floral dresses, cardigans, and comfy sneakers instead of leggings, puffer jackets, and UGGs.

8. Spring Flowers.

This is a basic one, but the flowers on College Hill are so beautiful in the spring. It’s so much nicer to walk by flowers than icy sidewalks and snow banks.

9. Spring Drink Specials.

If you’re anything like me, you love the seasonal drink offerings at all of the cafes in Providence. My personal favorite is the lavender lemonade at Seven Stars Bakery!

10. Ice Cream Weather.

While you can obviously eat ice cream any season of the year, the warm weather makes it slightly more palatable in my opinion. Some of my favorite ice cream spots in Providence are Dairy Barn in Swansea, Kow Kow on Ives St, and Big Feeling which just opened a location downtown!