Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

This is your official welcome back to campus! Whether you are a first year experiencing spring semester on College Hill for the first time or a senior trying to soak up every last moment, featured below is your 2025 spring bingo card – all bruno-themed! 

Column B

  • Attend a speaker series event. 
  • Go to Office Hours for each of your classes. 
  • Study at the John Hay Library.
  • Send a thank you note to a professor or Brown staff member. 

Column R

Column O

  • Try a new restaurant in Providence. 
  • Shop for produce at a Farmer’s Market. 
  • Find a new workout class.  
  • Take a solo walk on Benefit Street. 

Column W

Column N

Maggie Seidel

Brown '26

Maggie Seidel is the President of the Her Campus at Brown chapter. In this role, she oversees and recruits new members and writers, produces content for Pinterest and Instagram, manages the calendar, editorial process, and brand partnerships, leads weekly meetings and outreach, and contributes weekly articles. Maggie studies International & Public Affairs and Entrepreneurship, and she is a current junior. She is also a chair on the executive leadership team of Brown University's Women in Business, a teaching assistant for an entrepreneurship class at Brown, and a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Her Campus is Maggie's place of happy. She also loves to play tennis, celebrate holidays of any and all kinds, curate new Pinterest boards, and enjoy a leisurely weekend brunch and cup of warm coffee.