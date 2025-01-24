The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

This is your official welcome back to campus! Whether you are a first year experiencing spring semester on College Hill for the first time or a senior trying to soak up every last moment, featured below is your 2025 spring bingo card – all bruno-themed!

Column B

Attend a speaker series event.

Go to Office Hours for each of your classes.

Study at the John Hay Library.

Send a thank you note to a professor or Brown staff member.

Column R

Eat a picnic Blue Room lunch on the Main Green.

Visit the RISD Museum.

Go to at least one home sports game.

Visit the Brown University Herbarium.

Column O

Try a new restaurant in Providence.

Shop for produce at a Farmer’s Market.

Find a new workout class.

Take a solo walk on Benefit Street.

Column W

Donate old clothes in the Goodwill bins on campus.

Volunteer in Providence.

Go to Spring Weekend.

Watch the sunset at Prospect Park.

Column N