This is your official welcome back to campus! Whether you are a first year experiencing spring semester on College Hill for the first time or a senior trying to soak up every last moment, featured below is your 2025 spring bingo card – all bruno-themed!
Column B
- Attend a speaker series event.
- Go to Office Hours for each of your classes.
- Study at the John Hay Library.
- Send a thank you note to a professor or Brown staff member.
Column R
- Eat a picnic Blue Room lunch on the Main Green.
- Visit the RISD Museum.
- Go to at least one home sports game.
- Visit the Brown University Herbarium.
Column O
- Try a new restaurant in Providence.
- Shop for produce at a Farmer’s Market.
- Find a new workout class.
- Take a solo walk on Benefit Street.
Column W
- Donate old clothes in the Goodwill bins on campus.
- Volunteer in Providence.
- Go to Spring Weekend.
- Watch the sunset at Prospect Park.
Column N
- Try the Strawberry Matcha from Ceremony PVD.
- Visit Narragansett Beach.
- Spend Saint Patrick’s Day in Newport, RI.
- Walk around Providence River and split Tizzy K’s Cereal Ice Cream with friends.