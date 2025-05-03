Spring into Summer: A Guide to Making the Most of the Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Spring is in full swing and summer is quickly approaching. There’s definitely a lot to be done with finals, wrapping up the school year, and beginning the summer. Soak up the beauty of spring on College Hill and prepare for the transition. No matter what your summer plans are, it’s important to make the most of your remaining time and get set for summer. Let’s set some intention:

Flowers, Fresh air, and Sun:

Summer is almost here, which means taking in the last bits of spring on College Hill. Enjoy the cherry blossoms and the beautiful days on the main green. Brown is in full bloom. Before packing up, be sure to take in all your favorite spots on campus: study for finals on the quiet green, picnic at prospect terrace, or take a trip down to India Point Park for a waterfront view of the sunset. Go for a walk or run around campus and enjoy the spring vibes, while easing yourself into your summer mindset.

Take Care of Yourself:

As the weather warms up, it’s time to switch up your routine. With the sun out, it’s a perfect time to work on the tan, but no one wants to go into summer burned. Make sure to add in a daily SPF if you haven’t already. It’s also important to stay hydrated on those long days outside. Dehydration is not gonna do you any favors or be a good way to finish off the year. We are all excited that the suns finally out, but heading into summer, take care of your skin and your body.

Summer Goals:

Schools out, but how do you plan to make the most of your three months off? Summer is the perfect time to do the things you hadn’t quite had time for or work to set a goal for yourself: prepare for the best school year. Setting goals as you make the transitions to summer will help you make the absolute most of your time and hold yourself accountable even without the strict schedules of college life. Whether your goals are academic, social or physical, it’s important to get all you can from your break and have a meaningful use of time. Be sure to find a good balance between relaxation and motivation.

Clear Out the Clutter:

A year has gone by and I’m almost sure we all have a thing or two in our closets we never quite got around to wearing. Take notice of the things that haven’t been touched and consider if maybe it’s time to clear some space. Dorms are definitely not big enough to hold on to things you’re not going to use. Clearing out the clutter, whether it’s donating old clothes, bringing things back home, or throwing away lingering trash, your space will feel ten times better and bigger—maybe even making room for something new.

Get the Group Together :

Going home is great, but it can be bittersweet leaving the people you’ve sent every day with for the past few months for summer. So, before everyone goes their separate ways, take some time to come together one more time before next year. Grab coffee and chat on wickenden street, or find a cute spot on federal hill for an Italian dinner. With the nice weather, you can always meet up for a group game of spikeball and picnic on the Main Green. No matter what you’re doing, take the opportunity to see all your people before the goodbyes.

As the semester comes to an end and summer begins, take a moment to reflect about all the highs, lows, and everything you have learned this year and all there is to look forward to. Wrap up the spring by embracing the weather, brown campus, and time with friends. As summer begins, find yourself ways to celebrate yourself, explore, and recharge. We’ll see you in the fall for our best year yet!