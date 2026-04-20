Maya- A Weekend Well Spent: Your NYC Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New York City is an overwhelmingly popular weekend destination for many Brown students, whether returning home, visiting a friend, or traveling with a club. There are infinite ways to spend three days in New York, and as someone with almost 15 NYC weekend trips under my belt, I’m sharing my best recs (and pro-tip skips!) in the city.

Brunch:

Brunch is the perfect way to fuel up before your packed days of exploring. Golden Diner is a must-hit; their pancakes are famous for good reason. I went around 11 a.m. on a Thursday and waited in line for about 30 minutes for take-out; you will likely encounter a longer wait on the weekend and to dine-in. All that to say: it’s definitely worth it.

Another favorite is The Wooly. A less popular spot with an easier reservation, The Wooly offers classic brunch comforts and impeccable interior design.

Though Bubby’s is all over TikTok for their pancake flight and basement photo booth, I’d skip it. It’s hard to make a reservation, and, in my opinion, the food is not worth the inflated prices.

Dinner:

Obviously, you have to try a unique and delicious dinner while in the city. My #1 rec would be SAPPEISAN, the sister restaurant of Soothr, the renowned Thai restaurant in the East Village. Located across the city in the West Village, I think SAPPE delivers better dishes and a more welcoming atmosphere. In that vein, I’d skip Soothr.

If you’re looking for a relatively quick dinner or to try a social media-certified spot, L’Industrie’s pizza does not disappoint. If you’re interested in exploring Brooklyn at all, I’d recommend Huda New Levantine Bistro. Huda, a Palestinian spot in East Williamsburg, was one of my favorite meals I’ve had in NYC, and you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu.

Sweet Treats:

Besides dinner, one of the most talked-about activities in NYC is bakery-hopping. Two social media favorites that followed through on the hype are Librae Bakery– my favorite in the city– and Supermoon Bakehouse– a close second. Librae, located in Astor Place, has high-quality concoctions that mix a number of unexpected, yet compatible, flavors. I’ve loved everything I’ve ever tried there, right down to their butter croissant. Supermoon Bakehouse on the Lower East Side is more of the donut variety of baked goods, but delectable all the same. Their passionfruit donut and ube eclair were my favorites.

One TikTok coffee shop I’d skip is The Elk, known for their cloud lattes and matchas. In my experience, it was incredibly overpriced and definitely not my favorite matcha.

Activities:

Lastly, what are you going to do during the day? You might have a jam-packed day, but I’d recommend taking some time to slow down and enjoy your surroundings. A walk or bike ride alongside the West Side Highway (especially in the evening) always delivers, but exploring almost any neighborhood in New York City will be rewarding. To spice up your walk, you could even try taking out a friend from the Best Buddies animal shelter, which allows guests to walk the shelter dogs. Also, make sure to get to know the subway system rather than Ubering, and combine that with your walking to get to your destinations; it’s a great way to get to know the city.

Another fun way to explore the city is to collect Inciardi Prints: small, $1 souvenirs that will draw you all around the city. Collect unique prints at each location!

Though I’m certainly one for shopping myself, and I wouldn’t discourage you from taking a spin around SoHo, I would skip SoHo’s Brandy Melville. The ridiculous line is really not worth getting into the store with all the same clothes and accessories you can find online. Especially at Brown, so close to Newbury’s Brandy, don’t waste your time!

For more ideas, check out articles by other HerCampus writers here and here!