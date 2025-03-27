The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Two weeks ago on Saturday, I was heading to New York to visit my good friend, Katie, who had moved there almost a year ago. I was going to spend a night there. I was looking forward to reuniting with her after two months!

When I got there (and after putting eyedrops in my eye), I met her new cat named Jerry Seinfeld! However, I’m allergic to cats. Besides the eyedrops, I took Xyzal and Flonase a few hours prior. It was worth it, however, because he was adorable.

After hanging out with Katie and her roommate, Alicia, for a little while, the two of us took the train to Times Square to meet up with another one of her friends, Jojo. Katie was in a musical theater program for a year, and that’s how she met both Alicia and Jojo.

We met up with Jojo at a coffee shop. They were supposed to be performing a cabaret show that night and had a spare moment in between soundcheck and the show. We were supposed to get dinner at an Italian restaurant that Katie loves, but we made the last-minute decision to go to Olive Garden instead. It was my first time there, and I can confidently say that it was really good. If you haven’t been, I recommend trying it!

After dinner, we made another last-minute decision to go to Forever 21 before it closed for good. We spent what felt like a long time in the store, hunting for a comfortable dress for Jojo to wear for their show later that night. Katie found some sweaters, and I found a matching two-piece set and a black top that I wanted to buy. We also took photo booth pictures!

We walked Jojo to the venue their show was at, and said goodbye. On the way back to Katie’s apartment, we stopped at one of my favorite dessert spots, 16 Handles, to get some frozen yogurt. I love it there because they have Oatly vegan soft serve, and because I’m lactose intolerant, going there is always a treat! I got chocolate cherry and vanilla swirl with plenty of toppings, and it was absolutely delicious.

We continued our train ride back to her apartment, which was a full 100 blocks from 16 Handles. We got ready for bed and hung out before falling asleep. I was feeling great because I was having fun, and I wasn’t feeling a lot of allergy symptoms.

I spoke too soon. The next morning was my downfall. I couldn’t fully open my eyes, and I looked like a mess. I called my mom and my parents picked me up earlier than anticipated. While the trip ended in the worst way possible, the day before was very memorable. I regret nothing!