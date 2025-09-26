Matching Sets: Are They Trendy or Tired?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are matching sets overdone?

Your alarm is blaring a hundred decibels higher than anything you need to be hearing at 7:45 AM. For those of you brave enough to push yourselves out of bed, you’re next faced with the existential question: cute or easy outfit? If you’re anything like me, comfy will win 95% of the time. It’s 8 AM, can you blame me? But, what if I told you that cute and easy was an option?

Let me tell you exactly how matching sets make that possible.

Matching Sets in Media and Pop Culture

Matching sets have been essential to some of media’s most iconic characters’ style. There was Cher Horowitz’s yellow plaid set from Clueless; there were the neon tracksuits from the hit Cheetah Girls. Not even just in the media, matching sets have left a similar mark on pop culture fashion trends. Take the curvy velour Juicy Couture tracksuit for example—donned by stars like Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez, that matching set was one of the most iconic LA trends of the early 2000s.

But Aren’t They Tired and Boring…

The convenience of matching sets is one of their clearest advantages, but also their biggest drawback—choice, especially regarding fashion, is how we express our individuality and style. So can’t matching sets be a little boring? In a New York Times interview, stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson talked about how she thinks “[sets] can become a crutch of sorts, a way of ceding responsibility in the morning that atrophies the taste muscle.” She argues that a sort of mismatched idiosyncrasy is “in.”

Why I Still Think You Should Invest in a Matching Set

Matching sets are a trendy investment. It’s one less decision in the morning—your clothes are already coordinated in a chic, “I’m not actually trying” sort of way. It helps you look put together with zero effort, so you can roll out of bed 15 minutes before your 8am lecture but still have one of the cutest outfits in class.

But, Karefa-Johnson is right; you shouldn’t limit your creative choice! Matching sets, when done correctly, are still choices. Fashion is a form of self-expression, and curating an outfit says so much about a person’s style. With matching sets, you have the option of wearing the top and bottoms separately—you can create entirely new outfits. But for when you don’t have the energy to, you can always fall back on wearing the matching set for a quick, stylish look. Matching sets are perfect for every mood, and I definitely recommend getting a cozy set for the coming chillier temps!

Here are some sets to Mix and Match this season:

This so autumnal and would be perfect for mixing and matching throughout the season.

Denim on denim is so back! This is a really classy option for anyone looking to subtly try the trend.

Perfect for lazy days and will probably keep you warm in the Providence chill.

I am obsessed with this sporty set, especially the Java Heather color which looks awfully like Pantone’s Mocha Mousse!

If you want to keep up with stripes, try this Free People Set. You can also find more affordable versions on Edikted and ASOS.