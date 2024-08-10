These 12 Matching Sets From Amazon Have Fall Written All Over Them

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
With the fall 2024 semester fast approaching, there are a lot of things that you might be stressing about. Meeting new friends, taking new classes, and for some, navigating your first year of college. Plus, if you’re anything like me, you might also be asking yourself, “What on earth am I going to wear this fall?” Not to worry — I’m here to ensure you strut into this semester with confidence by sharing these 12 matching sets from Amazon for fall 2024 that are both effortless and chic.
It’s no fun when an outfit idea looks better in your head than it does IRL. It’s even less fun when you’re running late and have absolutely zero clue where to go from there. You may not have Cher’s virtual closet from Clueless to help you fix our fashion faux pas, but you can certainly draw inspiration from her outfits. One closet staple she could never live without? (aside from her white collarless shirt from Fred Segal): matching sets.
Matching sets are the perfect fashion fix when you’re not sure what to wear. Not only do they make for an effortless, monochromatic look, they also ensure that your outfit will be just as good as you imagined. Here are some co-ords from Amazon that will ensure that you’re all set for success before the start of the semester.
- Dokotoo Puff Sleeve Sweater & Miniskirt Set ($40)
-
Not only will this matching set feel like a warm hug while you’re wearing it, it’s also not your average set. Pair it with black boots and a leather trench coat for the ideal fall ensemble.
- SAUKOLE Knit Cardigan & Wide Leg Pants Set ($51)
-
This preppy lounge set looks just as good together as it will paired with other pieces in your closet. With its jersey stripes and wide-legged fit, it’s both a fashionable and comfortable way to stay warm during the cooler fall months.
- Trendy Queen Tank Top & Shorts Set ($29)
-
Coming in 20 colors, this matching set is a must for any and all wardrobes. It’s the perfect set for lounging at home, but can still be worn out if you’re headed to class. Just pair it with a cropped puffer, your favorite baseball cap, and some sneakers for an effortless streetwear look.
- Ekouaer Ribbed T-Shirt & Biker Shorts Set ($20)
-
Not a fan of tank tops? This ribbed T-shirt set might be a better fit. With its burnt orange color and tight fit, this matching set is also the perfect outfit for a trip to the gym.
- ANRABESS Hoodie & Jogger Set ($50)
-
You can never go wrong with the hoodie and jogger combo because you also have the luxury of wearing each piece separately. It’s comfy, it’s a classic, and it can still be chic! Just pair it with a hat, a puffer vest, and some white sneakers.
- ANRABESS Hoodie & Lounge Shorts Set ($37)
-
Not quite cold outside yet? This set is a more breezy approach to the previous one. Coming in 16 colors, this matching set is another effortlessly comfy ensemble to wear when you can’t be bothered to come up with an outfit.
- PRETTYGARDEN Ribbed Sweater & Maxi Skirt Set ($50)
-
If you’re looking for something more dressy, look no further than this ribbed sweater and skirt combo. Fashionable? Check. Comfortable? Check. What more could you ask for?
- SWOMOG 4-Piece Sleepwear Set ($36)
-
If you’re anything like me and you prefer wearing matching pajamas over throwing on an oversized T-shirt, then this four-piece set will both fulfill that wish and ensure you get the bang for your buck. I actually have this one in my cart!
- MEROKEETY Fuzzy Long Sleeve Top & Wide Leg Pants Set ($50)
-
This set looks as fluffy as a cloud! With its oversized fit, this is as perfect for a cozy day in as it is for a day out. Just pair it with some UGGs. I would also wear this sweater on its own with a mini skirt and some tights. The possibilities are all up to you!
- PRETTYGARDEN Maxi Bodycon Dress & Cropped Cardigan Set ($50)
-
I’m a sucker for the bolero top look. If you are too, then I suggest adding this effortless matching set to your cart! Whether you wear this with a pair of sneakers or some heels, this outfit is guaranteed to turn heads.
- LILLUSORY Cap Sleeve Top & Pleated Pants Set ($53)
-
Does this look not scream quiet luxury? This chocolate brown set is a versatile matching set to have in your wardrobe, especially with its simple silhouette and solid colors.
- SAMPEEL Mock Neck Top & Cropped Pants Set ($36)
-
Last but certainly not least is this mock neck top and cropped pants set. It’s as perfect for a morning coffee run as it is for traveling. OK, maybe I say that because this particular shade is called “coffee.” But I suppose if you’re more of a tea person, there’s 12 other colors you can pick from.