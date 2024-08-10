These 12 Matching Sets From Amazon Have Fall Written All Over Them

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With the fall 2024 semester fast approaching, there are a lot of things that you might be stressing about. Meeting new friends, taking new classes, and for some, navigating your first year of college. Plus, if you’re anything like me, you might also be asking yourself, “What on earth am I going to wear this fall?” Not to worry — I’m here to ensure you strut into this semester with confidence by sharing these 12 matching sets from Amazon for fall 2024 that are both effortless and chic.

It’s no fun when an outfit idea looks better in your head than it does IRL. It’s even less fun when you’re running late and have absolutely zero clue where to go from there. You may not have Cher’s virtual closet from Clueless to help you fix our fashion faux pas, but you can certainly draw inspiration from her outfits. One closet staple she could never live without? (aside from her white collarless shirt from Fred Segal): matching sets.

Matching sets are the perfect fashion fix when you’re not sure what to wear. Not only do they make for an effortless, monochromatic look, they also ensure that your outfit will be just as good as you imagined. Here are some co-ords from Amazon that will ensure that you’re all set for success before the start of the semester.