Meet Mocha Mousse: 10 Tips to Style Your New Fall Closet MVP Color

Last December, Pantone named Mocha Mousse as the color of the year, noting that it is “a warming, brown hue imbued with richness.” Pantone also describes the color as one that “nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort.” Think a warm, rich brown with cocoa undertones, one that’s equal parts luxurious and cosy, and perfect to fit that dark academic, Ivy League, and New England fall vibe.

And for this fall/winter season, I’m officially obsessed with Mocha Mousse. A color that “can stand alone or serve as a versatile foundation,” Mocha Mousse complements a wide range of palettes—from minimalist to maximalist—and works beautifully across all wardrobe categories. So, if you’re wondering how to bring more Mocha Mousse into your fall/winter wardrobe, then you’ve come to the right place! Here, I’ll be giving you the top 10 ways to make Mocha Mousse the center of your wardrobe this fall semester.

1. START WITH THE BASICS

Before you revamp your entire closet, start with what you already have. Mocha Mousse is a neutral, meaning it pairs effortlessly with white, black, beige, and even deeper tones like charcoal or olive.

Try a Mocha Mousse t-shirt with dark-wash denim and brown sneakers or patent ballet flats (my current fall obsession!). It also looks great with complementary shades like blush pink, olive green, or burgundy. Whether it’s a tee, blouse, trousers, or sweater, take inventory of any chocolate-brown staples you already own and start building from there!

2. OUTERWEAR

Nothing pulls together a fall look like the perfect jacket. Try layering with a Mocha Mousse trench, wool coat, or a puffer option for those colder New England fall (and early winter) days. If you want to go more casual, try a zip-up sweatshirt, like this one from Aritzia, to add a bit of warmth to your summer-fall or fall-winter transition fits. You could also bring out a pop of Mocha Mousse in your winter accessories, including hats, gloves, or a cozy scarf for when the wind picks up on the Main Green.

3. SWEATERS in Mocha Mousse

My favorite thing in my closet (and probably the item that takes the most space in my closet) is a good sweater. And thankfully, I own so many brown sweaters in various styles. From a cute cardigan to a Rory Gilmore-approved chunky knit, you can make so many outfits that combine so many different fabrics (think denim and cashmere) with a cute sweater.

Here are some of my current obsessions:

4. MIX IN TEXTURES FOR DIMENSION

Speaking of textures, since Mocha Mousse *literally* goes with everything, the way to make this color pop is to mix it with different textures. And the way to make a fabulous multi-textured outfit is to start with neutrals (everyone’s favorite basic), so everything stands out without looking too busy.

Consider pairing a fleece hoodie with an oversized jean jacket or a chunky scarf with a trench coat. Maybe you want to play with proportions by balancing oversized sweaters with sleek leather pants, or even consider using accessories to introduce texture. (See ideas for Mocha Mousse accessories below!) Layering is an especially great way to experiment, combining pieces like a knit sweater with a silk skirt or a monochromatic look with various shades of brown. Playing with fabrics also adds depth and richness to all of your Mocha Mousse dreams. Pro tip: A silky Mocha Mousse blouse plus washed black jeans = polished effortlessly.

5. NEUTRAL + MOCHA MOUSSE = CHIC

Like I said before, the chicest look is to let Mocha Mousse do *all* the talking in your look. Maybe you throw on some jeans with a Mocha Mousse sweater or let Mocha Mousse accessories be the star of the show.

For a monochromatic, coffee-shop cozy look that will make you look like one of the models from Brown Bee, pair it with creams and beiges. If you’re looking for a modern, moody combo, like you just teleported from the streets of NYFW, contrast it with charcoals or navy.

6. ADD POPS OF COLOR OR PATTERN

One of my favorite ways to make my basic outfits feel less, well, basic is to add other pops of color or patterns to interrupt the neutral palette and create a visually interesting look.

If you are wondering what other colors you can pair Mocha Mousse with this fall and winter, look no further!

Warm & Earthy (to keep things classic): White, cream, beige, orange, red, and green

(to keep things classic): White, cream, beige, orange, red, and green Sophisticated Palettes: muted blues and teals, dark neutrals, metallic accents

muted blues and teals, dark neutrals, metallic accents Subtle Pairings : pastels (light blue, lilac, smoky pink), bright neons

: pastels (light blue, lilac, smoky pink), bright neons Metallics: Gold and bronze jewelry, especially!

For patterns, think stripes, polka dots, animal prints, and plaid. All of these patterns (where the primary color is Mocha Mousse or another shade of it) can really dress up a basic/neutral outfit. Here are some ideas for pieces with these patterns in Mocha Mousse (or colors close to it):

7. ACCESSORIZE BOLDLY

The key to a stellar Mocha Mousse outfit is to accessorize, accessorize, accessorize! Bags, scarves, and hats in Mocha Mousse or jewelry in gold/bronze hues are the key to the best outfits. If you’re stuck on choosing accessories, I love this Super soft woven tassel scarf from ASOS, these Organic Dôme Pebble Earrings from Mejuri, or even the Cyme Bag from Polene in Root.

For those who are wary about the “bold” part of this section—you might be thinking, Camille, I wouldn’t characterize my style as bold—my biggest advice is to take it one step at a time. Start with one statement accessory, like a bold necklace or a brown leather tote bag (bonus points if it can fit your laptop!), and then start adding other pieces. Make sure you pay attention to proportions (something oversized on something tighter and vice versa), for example, consider if a boxier outfit needs more dainty accessories or if a simple outfit can be elevated with chunky jewelry and platform shoes. Remember that accessories can transform an outfit by adding color, texture, and personality, making any basic look more polished and exciting.

8. BAGS, SOCKS, AND SHOES, OH MY!

Another way to bring Mocha Mousse into your wardrobe this fall is to style it in unlikely places. Maybe you want to mix brown ruffled socks with your sneakers or knee-high socks with your boots (a redemption arc for 2010s fashion!). Or maybe you have a great pair of leather boots in the same color family—like chestnut or caramel—that can create sleek outfit cohesion when paired with brown sweaters or coats. These Suede Aldy Boots from Dolce Vita or the Split Leather Kitten Heel Boots from Zara are the perfect complement to a Mocha Mousse knit-ware outfit, be it with jeans, a mini skirt, or even a dress.

9. FROM DAY TO DATE NIGHT

As we know, Mocha Mousse transitions beautifully from cozy daytime fits to chic evening looks. For mid-morning class or TJ’s errands, try wide-leg trousers with a Mocha Mousse chunky sweater and brown sneakers (you know, the sandwich rule!) Heading out later? Swap the sneakers for heeled boots, add chunky gold jewelry (the chunkier the better!), and maybe even a faux-leather jacket for that College Hill edge.

And if you aren’t transitioning from College Hill casual to Downtown PVD chic, a Mocha Mousse silk midi skirt with a fitted turtleneck and statement earrings is a perfect date night or girl’s night look. In one outfit, you’ve hit a soft and romantic outfit choice enough to turn heads when you walk into Oberlin, Persimmon, or any other snazzy PVD date-night fav.

10. AND BEAUTY TO MATCH

Last, but certainly not least, why stop at the outfit? Bring Mocha Mousse into your makeup bag too. Brown tones look great on every skin tone, especially when you match warmth levels.

Beauty ideas to try:

Mocha-toned lipstick or gloss

Warm brown eyeshadow (matte or shimmer)

Chocolate brown eyeliner for a softer alternative to black

Mocha-tinted nail polish (especially with gold rings!)

Mocha Mousse is so much more than just a hue. It’s a whole mood. Think cozy coffee dates at Brown Bee, crisp campus strolls through the newly refinished Ruth Simmons Quad (can someone tell me when the construction will end?), and being the embodiment of the effortless ‘put-together without even trying’ vibe.

It’s cozy, yet refined. Trendy, yet timeless. It’s warm, it’s rich, and it’s giving elevated netural in the best way possible. And the best part? As I wrote before, Mocha Mousse goes with literally everything, from your go-to jeans to oversized chunky knits and statement boots. It’s trendy enough to turn heads as you’re walking to class down Brown Street, but classic enough to stay on your radar (and hanging in your closet, because we love sustainable fashion) season after season.

According to Pantone, “Mocha Mousse empowers you to create moments of luxury that may be intimate in scale but can extend a sense of indulgence throughout the day.” So for this fall/winter season, be sure to lean into it, layer it with confidence, and own that color. And just like that, watch your style warm up in the most fashionable kind of way—warm enough to melt all that New England snow that we’re forecasted to get pretty soon (but not too soon because I want to go apple picking…). This is your sign to fully romanticize your closet (and these dark academic vibes~) and your life in the chicest shade of the season.