Let’s Talk Healthy Hair: A Guide for the Busy College Girl

As most girls in college, my hair days swing from waking up feeling clean, smooth, and refreshed, to pulling everything into a slicked back bun and hoping for the best. Between classes, extracurriculars, social commitments, and whatever they put in that dorm water, keeping your hair healthy in college can be surprisingly difficult. Over the past couple years, I found my perfect routine to keep my hair clean, soft, and manageable, even when the rest of my life feels chaotic. For context, I have mostly straight, fine hairs (but a lot of them), and I’ve been getting highlights for around five months.

Recently, I’ve started using a pre-wash hair oil that my mother picked out for me at the airport in Amman. So, while it’s not the easiest to find, this oil is well worth the hunt. I apply it 30-60 minutes before showering, and it leaves my hair so much more smooth and soft. Just be mindful that you wash it all out!

On days that my hair feels full of product build-up, I pick up Redken’s clarifying shampoo. Whether or not you choose to get Redken’s (though I highly recommend it), a clarifying shampoo is an absolute must-have for when your hair is extra weighed-down. I personally use this around once a week.

You’ll quickly learn I’m a Redken fan. For more regular washes, I use their volume-injection shampoo and conditioner, which I buy in the big bottles that last forever. These are great if your hair tends to fall a little flat, especially during the colder months. If you blow-dry and style your hair after showering, you’ll notice the volume difference even more.

The most recent addition to my hair product line-up might be the trickiest to find, but I can’t believe I didn’t find it sooner. I love Noir Stockholm’s Epic Retreat shampoo, which feels a little more luxurious than my everyday products. It’s the kind of shampoo that makes your hair noticeably softer after just one wash, not to mention it smells amazing. If you have finer hair, though, be careful not to use it too often as it may weigh your hair down. I was able to snag this shampoo through my hair stylist, so I would recommend seeing if your salon carries Noir’s products.

Your post-shower hair routine is just as crucial to keeping a soft and shiny mane. A staple for me is Redken’s leave-in conditioner; I’ve also used Pureology’s and loved it. Leave-in’s are crucial to keeping your hair protected and hydrated, and act as an amazing detangler. I follow this up with Moroccan Oil’s hair treatment on my ends, specifically the purple kind because of my lightened hair. They have a couple other versions, however, so shop around to find which one suits you best!

Last, but never least, is a heat protectant. If you aren’t using a heat protectant before blow drying and styling your hair, you’re practically asking for damage. I’m a big fan of Moroccan Oil’s. It always leaves my hair (and room) smelling amazing.

College schedules might not always allow for the perfect hair routines, but using both these products and a consistent schedule, I’ve been able to keep my hair relatively healthy and shiny away from home. If, unlike me, you have beautiful curls to take care of, check out these product recommendations as well.