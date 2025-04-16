Curly Hair Cheat Sheet: The Best Products for Total Beginners

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

If you have curly hair and have no clue how to take care of it, I promise that you are not alone. I would hate wearing my hair down cause it was genuinely just a frizz ball. I spent years denying the fact that I had curly hair. When I finally embraced the curls, I had no idea how to take care of them. Finding the correct products can feel overwhelming, considering the thousands of items on the market. While I’m no hair stylist, I am a self-proclaimed curly hair expert, as I have tried my fair share of curly hair products. This list of products features my all-time favorites and can hopefully help clarify the confusion of the curl routine. These products will make your post-shower curly hair routine fun, rather than a daunting task!

Leave-in Conditioner: VERB Curl Leave-In Conditioner

My first step after detangling my hair when I get out of the shower is to rake through the VERB Curl Leave-In Conditioner in my hair. This simple addition to your routine will make all the difference as it lays a solid foundation for the rest of your products. Curly hair tends to be very dry, but this leave-in conditioner provides hydration and moisture to refresh curls, making them look shiny and smooth.

Curl Cream: Ouai Curl Créme

Of all these products, curl cream is arguably the most important. Curl cream has a task list to complete: it has to define, curl, provide moisture, and tame frizz, all while boosting shine. I’ve tried many curl creams, but none have come close to beating the Ouai Curl Créme. I used to think my frizziness was uncontrollable, but this product proved me wrong. The cherry on top is the scent that is to die for. I would purchase every product with its scent if I had unlimited funds.

Mousse: Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Activating Mousse

For some reason, mousse used to intimidate me, so maybe it does the same for you. I’m here to tell you that it’s not as intimidating as it might seem, and you should add it to your curly hair routine! Not Your Mother’s curly hair line has spectacular products for a fantastic price. In fact, most of their products were some of the first curly hair items I ever tried that changed my life for the better. Their mousse doesn’t weigh your hair down or give it a weird texture. Instead, it defines your curls, adding volume and shine.

Gel: Kinky-Curly Curling Custard

Finding a good curly hair gel seemed impossible to me for a long time. Nearly every gel leaves my hair crusty and creates thick clumps of curls. I never understood why it was necessary in the curly hair routine. Over time, I learned that gel is meant to create a cast on your hair to protect and maintain curl shape. The Kinky-Curly Curling Custard (don’t let the name scare you) makes a gel cast that holds curls perfectly while preventing tangling and promoting definition.

Oil: Ouai Hair Oil

Gel and oil go hand in hand in a curly hair routine. Once a gel cast is created, the oil can be used to scrunch out the crunch from the gel. This Ouai Hair Oil smells delightful and doesn’t leave your hair looking or feeling oily. It does its job at breaking the gel cast and then adds shine and bounce that make the curls look so fresh.

The combination of these 5 products will change your curly hair life for the better, I promise! I hope they can make you fall in love with and embrace your curly hair!