Learning a Second Language: Why You Should Finally Commit

Whether it’s through family, school, or apps like Duolingo, it’s safe to assume that most people have been exposed to language lessons in some form by the time they reach college; not many, however, seem to go beyond this preliminary stage of learning. In fact, according to a study done by ASCD, roughly 30% of kids in grades 7-12 study a foreign language, but this number drops significantly to 9% when it comes to college students. This stark difference suggests that most students never actually approach fluency in a foreign language, whether it be out of disinterest, procrastination, or even simply scheduling conflicts. As it turns out, however, there are endless benefits to learning a second language even if you’re just starting now–so here’s your sign to finally commit in college:

Cognitive Health

One of the most objective benefits of learning a second language actually lies in the cognitive benefits. It begins with the fact that the novelty of learning a new language in depth is key to creating new neural connections in the brain, and the regular practice of trial-and-error and memorization makes it an effective challenge that keeps the brain challenged. For this reason, many studies have found that language learning boosts academic performance across a variety of subjects, and promotes cognitive health in areas including attention, focus, effective communication, empathy, problem-solving, and multitasking just to name a few.

Matter of fact, the cognitive benefits stretch far into old age as well. In a recent study published in the Alzheimer’s & Dementia journal, researchers found that people who spoke more than one language tended to have stronger thinking skills and a better memory in old age, and were less likely to have Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or dementia. Another study found that the onset of dementia could even be slowed by 4 years, as a second language builds a “cognitive reserve” that acts as a buffer to cognitive decline and promotes longevity. So it seems that when it comes to the science of it, multilingualism certainly has benefits that stretch far.

Brown Study Abroad & Travel

Beyond the cognitive benefits, learning a second language carries a particularly large value at Brown when it comes to study abroad. As most students interested in study abroad know, many of Brown’s programs require a certain level of language ability to attend the foreign schools we partner with. The Brown in Paris program, for example, requires students to have completed FREN0600 or a sixth-semester college-level equivalent. The Brown in Bologna program similarly requires students to complete ITAL0300 or an equivalent, and this trend of language requirement can be found in many of Brown’s programs. Thus, it seems that committing to learning a second language in college can unlock quite a lot of priceless educational opportunities, especially here at Brown.

Beyond study abroad, being multilingual intrinsically leads to more enriched travel experiences throughout life, as being able to effectively interact with locals in a new country often plays a key role in a more authentic and connected experience. Moreover, for languages that carry common linguistic roots, such as Romance languages, even just knowing one would theoretically allow you to get by in any of the countries that use them.

Career Opportunities

Next up are the benefits multilingualism brings to career prospects. Considering the increasingly competitive job market for most industries at the moment, why not have something that sets you apart? Roughly only 20% of Americans were recorded as multilingual as of 2023, meaning the vast majority were not, and that’s quite an opportunity to capitalize on.

Many multilingual employees actually testified to their experience with the benefits of a second language in this context, with 40% reporting that speaking a second language helped them land jobs according to study by Preply. Beyond the initial leg up, it’s also been found that most multilingual employees can earn up to 20% more than their monolingual counterparts–a pretty significant difference. This has mostly to do with the fact that a multilingual workforce allows companies to expand to more diverse audiences, and this is a very desirable move. In fact, a 2019 study by the ACTFL found that at least 56% of employers report that they will have an increased need for bilingual speakers in the near future, so it’s irrefutably a good time to commit to a second language.

Deeper Connections

A final reason to learn a second language are the meaningful connections, expected and coincidental, that blossom as a result. For many, learning a second language naturally has much to do with family roots. After all, being able to speak to family members in their native tongue, whether across the world or right nearby, promotes a deep sense of understanding and compassion that’s unique to this kind of exchange. Becoming fluent in a family’s language also creates an heirloom of sorts–a valued skill and piece of history that can be passed down to future generations with the right attention and care.

Perhaps the best part, however, is that a second language can also create connections in places you’d never expect them. Last summer, for example, I discovered that a regular at the cafe I worked at spoke Portuguese, and though it had been quite a while since I worked with the language at all, the basics I’d learned from my mom fostered an unexpected friendship. From then on, every time this customer came, we’d speak in Portuguese, and I received endless pieces of advice and anecdotal stories in return for just my simple knowledge of the language. These interactions are partly what catalyzed my own decision to pick a second language back up in college, and its brought nothing but benefits so far.



For these reasons, from career to cognition, committing to learning a second language in college is well worth your time. Pull out whatever rusty skills you might have, and start browsing the course catalog–given the renowned programs at Brown, why not start now?