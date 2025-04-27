Bilingual, Trilingual, Polyglot: A Skill Beyond Communication

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

My perception of multilingualism developed after being asked countless times about the value and practicality of studying Italian, given that it is only natively spoken in Italy. This hints at the assumption that learning Italian will not enhance my career prospects, as it is erroneously thought to be a dying language. I believe that learning a foreign language travels far beyond the ability to impressively order your red wine and pasta dish accordingly. Allow me to paint the picture.

The sun is rising, and as you open your window onto what would be your familiar morning view, you are met instead with Tuscan hills, a burnt orange sunset, and tall pencil conifers. Suddenly, you feel different and have a new perspective. Learning languages opens a window to a profoundly different view from your own. I am not learning a language to boost my resume; I am learning a language to understand different cultural perspectives, enhance my cognition, and find joy and passion in something I love.

Accents are a significant part of language and hold a lot of information about your identity and how you are perceived. The moment I say one word aloud, everyone in the room immediately knows I am from Scotland and thinks my dad wears a kilt every day and plays the bagpipes. When I switch to my Italian self, I can disguise my accent. It still feels like me, but different. Just as Miley Cyrus transforms into Hannah Montana with a simple blonde wig, it’s the best of both worlds.

During my internship in Florence, all of my colleagues were multilingual. I watched them in admiration as they gracefully glided between Italian, Spanish, French, English, German, and Portuguese. As their languages switched, so did my perception of their character. Italian Martina shifted into a different version of herself when effortlessly transitioning to English (equally as warm, but agreeably different). Shifting between languages not only changes the words you speak but also embodies the culture of that language within you. Italian culture and British culture are distinct from one another, so it wouldn’t be right to hold on to your Italian identity while communicating in English. This personality shift is a physical manifestation of this phenomenon, demonstrating how learning a language extends beyond communication skills.

To speak more softly of language learning, it may serve as your gateway to another way of expressing yourself. Different cultures express themselves in various ways, and to me, this is one of the most beautiful elements in language learning. In Italian, “I miss you” translates to “Mi manchi,” literally meaning “you are missing from me.” This is a subtle example of how cultures differ in expressing themselves; you are granted a different perspective on life through the art of language. This is the appreciative realization of ‘otherness’ in the way we think, and the words we use to convey those thoughts. Each time I tell someone I miss them in English, my Italian brain kicks in, and I’m suddenly reminded of what it means to forget someone. I feel that they are missing from me, both physically and emotionally—an endearing reminder from a different perspective.

It is no surprise that the percentage of bilingual speakers in Italy is almost double the figure in the UK. English is widely spoken around the world, making the effort of learning a language seem unnecessary to individuals who have English as their native language. However, you are indeed a valued individual in the workplace if you can speak more languages than your mother tongue. The value is not held in your ability to communicate alone, but rather all the other qualities that this skill implicitly shows you are composed of—resilience, drive, and self-improvement. Multilingualism demonstrates dedication and determination to improve yourself, as well as the ability to stay consistent until you achieve your goals.

Learning a language not only allows you to order a coffee in style abroad, but it is a marker of your willingness to self-improve, succeed, and grow. Don’t learn a language for your resume, learn it to water your mind and watch the flowers blossom.