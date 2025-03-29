I Tried the Viral Dubai Chocolate Strawberries… Here’s What I Think

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

If you’re a TikTok foodie like I am, then you’ve definitely seen the famous Dubai chocolate strawberries. This viral dessert has taken over my for you page, with influencers and foodies alike raving about its luxurious taste and aesthetic appeal. Naturally, I had to see what all the hype was about. So when I came across a spot selling them in Barcelona, I knew I couldn’t pass up the chance to try them for myself.

What is Dubai Chocolate?

It’s actually a lot more basic than you might think. Despite its lavish name, Dubai chocolate isn’t a specific type of chocolate sourced from Dubai. Instead, it refers to a rich, glossy, and thick melted chocolate coating with an inner layer of pistachio cream and kataifi (shredded pastry dough). The dessert typically consists of fresh strawberries dipped into this creamy chocolate mixture, then drizzled with even more chocolate and a sprinkle of crushed pistachios.

Where I Tried the Dubai Chocolate Strawberries

I tried the Dubai chocolate strawberries from a trendy gelateria that went viral on TikTok: Anita Gelato. This spot is already famous for its over-the-top gelato creations, but their take on the viral Dubai chocolate strawberries was what caught my attention. The display alone was enough to make me excited. They had bowls of thick, melted chocolate and pistachio cream ready for dipping, and the strawberries were massive and perfectly ripe.

My Review: 8/10

The Dubai chocolate strawberries were, without a doubt, delicious. The chocolate was smooth and velvety, the pistachio cream added a rich, nutty flavor, and the strawberries themselves were sweet and juicy. The contrast between the fresh fruit and the indulgent toppings was what made this treat so good. However, while I enjoyed every bite, I wouldn’t say it was a life-changing dessert. I found that about halfway through my indulgence the dessert was just too sweet to finish– and I say that as a self-proclaimed Sweet Tooth. It was definitely tasty, but at the end of the day, it’s still just strawberries, chocolate, and pistachio. It is a combination you can easily replicate at home. I think I would have preferred (and finished) the dessert if I had the option of switching the milk chocolate for dark.

As delicious as they were, I have to mention the price. This sweet treat is expensive; I paid about $13 for what is essentially just strawberries, chocolate, and pistachio cream. While I understand that the presentation, quality, and location add to the cost, it’s still a bit steep for something that can be recreated in your own kitchen for a fraction of the price. That being said, if you’re a dessert lover or just want to try a viral TikTok food trend, it might be worth it.

How to Make Dubai Chocolate Strawberries at Home

If you don’t want to spend $13 on a few chocolate-covered strawberries, you can easily make your own version at home with just a few ingredients:

Ingredients:

Fresh strawberries

High-quality chocolate (milk, dark, or white)

Pistachio cream or spread

Kataifi

Crushed pistachios for topping

Instructions:

Wash and dry your strawberries thoroughly. Melt your chocolate in the microwave in short intervals, stirring in between until smooth. Mix your pistachio cream with the kataifi. Drizzle a little chocolate and pistachio cream onto the bottom of your cup. Pour the strawberries in the cup one half at a time, drizzling the chocolate and pistachio mixture in between layers and on top. Sprinkle crushed pistachios on top.

Final Verdict: While I enjoyed trying the Dubai chocolate strawberries from Anita Gelato BCN, I think this is one of those viral desserts that you don’t necessarily need to buy at a store. It’s delicious, yes, but also easy to recreate at home. If you’re looking for a fun and indulgent treat, I’d definitely recommend making your own version—you might even find it tastes just as good (or better) for a fraction of the price.