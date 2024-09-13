How to Create *Your* Own Dopamine Menu from a Pre-Med Student at Brown

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s back to school season and you may find yourself bogged down with work, unmotivated, or simply tired as your class schedule ramps up. Our brains, just like our bodies, become exhausted and run down as we ignore signals to take a break or rest.

Dopamine, a crucial neurotransmitter, can boost mood, reinstill motivation, and reinvigorate you for your daily tasks and busy schedule.

A dopamine menu is a self-made list of activities to boost dopamine levels throughout the day organized like a restaurant menu. Take the ideas mentioned below or create your own!

Appetizers:

Appetizers are quick, easy, and accessible activities you can do in 5 or 10 minutes to re-energize yourself between tasks or in the middle of a particularly grueling study session.

Do jumping jacks

Go on a brisk walk

Stretch or do a yoga video

Listen to your favorite music

Make a coffee or tea

Get sunshine or fresh air

Entrees:

Entrees are more time consuming activities that you may need to plan in advance or carve out an hour or two in your day to take part in. Entrees are perfect for integrating into your daily routine, so you can sustain energy and motivation.

Cook a nourishing meal

Attend a workout class

Take an everything shower

Do a face mask or paint your nails

Read a book

Sides:

Sides are activities that you can do in conjunction with less exciting tasks or chores. If you are finding it difficult to sit down and write that essay or do your laundry, add a side to make the task more bearable.

Listen to a podcast or audiobook while doing work

Light a candle

Sit outside while doing work

Desserts:

Desserts are activities to enjoy in moderation. They may be a little indulgent, but they are an important ending to the meal and can be instant mood boosters.

Go out for a fun meal

Get a sweet treat

Watch your favorite show

Make a fun baked good

Specials:

Specials are not always on offer. They may be especially time consuming or more expensive than the rest of the menu, but they are excellent to incorporate into your life once in a while.