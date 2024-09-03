Six Mental Wellbeing Reminders to Transition Smoothly Back to School

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The looming transition into the Fall season can be anxiety provoking, as class schedules, new clubs, and social commitments fill our once empty calendars. Tending to your mental wellbeing is essential to maintaining a cool head and managing your responsibilities this Fall, but it can be easier said than done. From setting a consistent sleep schedule to maintaining friendships, find the tips and tricks to sustaining your mental health this Fall below!

Sleep

Getting at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep is crucial to reducing stress and improving mood as we transition into the hectic Fall season. As your class schedule, assignments, and social calendar pick up, it can be easy to let sleep fall on your list of priorities, but make it a habit by incorporating it into your routine. Limit screens around bedtime, dim the lights in your bedroom, and set a consistent time to go to bed and wake up each day.

Movement

According to the National Institute of Health, even just 30 minutes of movement can boost one’s mood. Find an accessible and enjoyable form of movement to incorporate into your daily routine and try to do it a little each day. It could be yoga, walking, running, cycling, or swimming. Whatever it is, make sure it is something you enjoy, so that you look forward to it daily.

Set Goals and Priorities

We have all been there, school starts and we begin to pile on responsibility after responsibility until our schedules are overbooked with classes, clubs, work, and dinner dates. Avoid overloading yourself by setting goals and priorities at the beginning of the semester. What classes are you taking? Is the class schedule reasonable? What are a few clubs you are interested in? Will they require a lot of time commitment? There are only 24 hours in a day, so make sure your goals and expectations are realistic.

Practice Gratitude

While writing out a list of things you are grateful for may seem like a trivial activity, practicing gratitude has been shown to reduce depression and anxiety and improve sleep quality. Whether you take pen to paper or open the Notes app, listing things you are thankful for daily is sure to boost your overall mood.

Stay Connected to Friends

Although it is sometimes tempting to isolate yourself in the library all day to study for an important exam, make sure to carve out time in your schedule for lunch, dinner, or a gym session with a friend. Social connections are shown to improve our ability to cope with stress and anxiety, so taking time away from your studies to connect with others may make you a better student in the long run.

Nourish Yourself

The daily activities of college life require a substantial amount of mental and physical energy. Fueling yourself appropriately is important for maintaining consistent mood and energy levels throughout the long day. Start your day with a nutritious breakfast and keep yourself going strong with healthy snacks that you can stash in your bag.