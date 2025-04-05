Goodbye Lululemon, Hello Vuori: Why Vuori is Taking Over Activewear & 4 Essentials We Are Loving

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The activewear conversation used to be all Lululemon. vs. Alo, but now Vuori has stepped in and is taking over. For years, Lululemon reigned supreme as the go-to brand for activewear that felt as good as it looked. But lately, a new player has been quietly — and confidently — stealing the spotlight: Vuori. Born out of Southern California, Vuori blends performance and lifestyle in a way that feels effortlessly cool. Think: the technical quality of Lulu, with a laid-back, coastal vibe that works just as well at brunch as it does at barre.

So, what’s behind the shift? Let’s break it down.

Public Image

For many former Lululemon loyalists, the shift away from the brand hasn’t just been about price tags or fabrics — it’s about principles. Lululemon has faced serious backlash over the years, including criticism of its lack of diversity and problematic comments from leadership. Most notably, founder Chip Wilson’s past remarks about body types and controversial statements involving race continue to shadow the brand’s image. Despite efforts at rebranding, the damage has been hard to shake for consumers who prioritize inclusion and social responsibility in their spending habits.

Vuori, by contrast, has cultivated a fresh, inclusive image from the start. Without the baggage of scandal, they’ve positioned themselves as a brand that quietly does the right thing — from their commitments to sustainability to promoting diversity in their marketing campaigns. In an era where customers care deeply about the values behind the label, Vuori feels like a breath of fresh, coastal air.

Vuori Is a New Aesthetic

While Lululemon is undeniably sporty, Vuori leans into a more versatile, everyday look. Their pieces feel just as appropriate for a casual coffee run as they do for a yoga flow. The muted tones, relaxed fits, and minimalist designs give off an effortlessly chic energy that’s hard to resist.

Sustainability Matters

Vuori is also scoring points with conscious consumers by prioritizing sustainability. They’re committed to offsetting 100% of their carbon footprint and have ambitious goals for using recycled and sustainable materials in their products. For shoppers looking to align their closet with their values, Vuori feels like a natural fit.

Price Point

Vuori tends to price just slightly below Lululemon, and by slightly I mean slightly typically $10-15$ below. Still this price difference matters. People are paying less for a product that is of the same quality and way cooler and trendier.

4 Vuori Essentials We’re Loving Right Now

Whether you’re new to the brand or already a devoted fan, these pieces belong in your rotation:

Performance Jogger

The MVP of Vuori’s lineup. Made with their signature DreamKnit™ fabric, these joggers are soft, stretchy, and perfect for everything from travel days to chill days. Daily Legging

Designed with light compression and a high-rise waistband, these leggings move with you and feel like a second skin — flattering and functional. Halo Performance Hoodie

Your new go-to layer piece. Cozy yet breathable, this hoodie is great for post-workout errands or just lounging at home.

4. Halo Wideleg Pant

These wideleg pants are perfectly flowy and casual. They would make a great essential for running errands to laying on the couch.