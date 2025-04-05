European-Inspired Snacks to Mindfully Propel You Through Midterms

The withdrawals from a spring break from classes and commitments can be a bit of an adjustment, especially as we enter a period of midterm exams and papers. Thankfully, sprinkles of our time away can remain in our resumed daily routines like our snacks!
While it is easy to be tempted to rush through a snack, meal, or coffee while studying, the cafe and bistro culture in Europe reminded me of the art of mindful sipping and snacking. Ordering to-go food or beverages is very atypical in many parts of Europe, as people usually savor their coffees and complimentary small plates in the company of others or restorative solitude.
Although I am not sure I could ever savor a small espresso shot for long sittings like Europeans do, I appreciate their example of truly enjoying your “pick-me-up” of choice. Their example provides contrast to the tendency to use afternoon coffee or bite to eat as simply fuel to power through work; rather, it can be a short moment of reprieve.
Perhaps taking a moment to prepare a more intentional snack than stopping by the nearby convenience store will provide just the right amount of self-care during the transition back to classes.
Here are some ideas to upgrade the “study snack” repertoire, all of which can be brought in tow in your study tote with specific containers. Hopefully, over the next few weeks, we can all enjoy some European-inspired fare along with a European-inspired frame of mind.
- The Charcuterie Plate
- Container
- Elements
- Meats: I love thinly sliced ham or chicken.
- Cheeses: My favorite include parmesan, aged cheddar, and burrata.
- Nuts: I can eat almonds, which are a nice addition. If you are allergic to all nuts, you could opt for roasted chickpeas.
- Fresh Grapes.
- Caprese Salad
- Container
- Elements
- A simple mixture of basil, mozzarella balls, and cherry tomatoes, all drizzled with balsamic glaze.
- The Mediterranean Hummus & Honey Mustard Plate
- Container
- Elements: Sun Dried Tomatoes, Veggies for Dipping, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus and/or Honey Mustard, Green & Black Olives.
- The Baguette
- Container
- A very French option for those who crave something sweeter. Slice your baguette, place a slice of white cheddar cheese inside for some protein (or salted butter), add dark chocolate on top, and enjoy!
- Yogurt & Pretzels
- The perfect combination of salty and sweet. Brands such as Oui offer European-style yogurt that is creamy, rich, and sweet. If you are bold, you can dip your pretzels in the yogurt to create a DIY yogurt-covered pretzel.