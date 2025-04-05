European-Inspired Snacks to Mindfully Propel You Through Midterms

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

The withdrawals from a spring break from classes and commitments can be a bit of an adjustment, especially as we enter a period of midterm exams and papers. Thankfully, sprinkles of our time away can remain in our resumed daily routines like our snacks!

While it is easy to be tempted to rush through a snack, meal, or coffee while studying, the cafe and bistro culture in Europe reminded me of the art of mindful sipping and snacking. Ordering to-go food or beverages is very atypical in many parts of Europe, as people usually savor their coffees and complimentary small plates in the company of others or restorative solitude.

Although I am not sure I could ever savor a small espresso shot for long sittings like Europeans do, I appreciate their example of truly enjoying your “pick-me-up” of choice. Their example provides contrast to the tendency to use afternoon coffee or bite to eat as simply fuel to power through work; rather, it can be a short moment of reprieve.

Perhaps taking a moment to prepare a more intentional snack than stopping by the nearby convenience store will provide just the right amount of self-care during the transition back to classes.

Here are some ideas to upgrade the “study snack” repertoire, all of which can be brought in tow in your study tote with specific containers. Hopefully, over the next few weeks, we can all enjoy some European-inspired fare along with a European-inspired frame of mind.