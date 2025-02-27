Eating Disorder Awareness Week: What College Students Need to Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you hear the words “eating disorder”, what do you think of?

For many, the image they may conjure up in their consciousness is an extremely thin, white, young girl consumed by her self-image, but this stereotype could not be further from the truth.

The truth is that less than 6% of those diagnosed with an eating disorder are medically underweight and Hispanic, Latinx, Black, and Asian-American individuals are more likely to engage in eating disorder behaviors compared to their white counterparts. Additionally, eating disorders are complex biopsychosocial illnesses that can arise from numerous risk factors beyond body image, such as trauma, major life changes, anxiety, depression, or family dynamics.

So, why do we still attach an outdated and problematic image of an eating disorder to the illness?

While we have come far in destigmatizing mental illness in this country, eating disorders are still taboo topics that are shielded from public spheres or swept under the rug. Discussing anxiety and depression today is much more accepted on college campuses, as students commonly exchange tips on coping skills or recommendations for therapy, but mentioning an eating disorder is still often met with hushed tones or side-eyes.

The irony is that college campuses are breeding grounds for eating disorders with the nagging narrative of the “freshman 15”, busy schedules that deemphasize normal eating habits, and the rampant use of caffeine and nicotine as both study tools and appetite suppressants.

Consequently, eating disorders among college students are not uncommon. A 2013 study by NEDA estimated that between 10% to 20% of women and 4% to 10% of men in college suffer from an eating disorder and evidence suggests that the prevalence is on the rise. Unfortunately, only 20% of students who screen positive for an eating disorder receive treatment.

Eating Disorder Awareness Week is a time to counter the false narratives around eating disorders, tackle the remaining stigma, and bring awareness to the numerous ways these disorders present. Treatment options for eating disorders exist and there are communities of individuals who can support someone suffering in silence.

Here is what you should know:

What are Eating Disorders?

Eating disorders are serious mental and physical illnesses that affect all races, genders, races, ethnicities, and body shapes and sizes. The three most common types of eating disorders are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder. Anorexia is characterized by the restriction of energy intake below one’s requirements often leading to weight loss. Bulimia is characterized by recurrent binge eating followed by episodes of compensatory behavior. Binge eating disorder is characterized by consuming large amounts of food within a short period of time, often coupled with a lack of control.

Physical: Unusual or rapid weight fluctuations Fainting, fatigue, low energy Dry hands or hair Poor circulation Hair loss Loss of period

Behavioral Dieting Preoccupation with food, weight, size, or shape Excessive exercise Eating in isolation

Emotional Mood swings Isolation Irritability Increased depression or anxiety



Resources:

There are numerous national and local resources that provide screening tools, support groups, or lists of treatment options, and many of them are free to use.

NEDA provides a map to find dietitians, therapists, or treatment centers near you, as well as a screening tool and general information on eating disorders.

ANAD provides a free helpline and peer support groups.

Alliance for Eating Disorders provides free, weekly therapist led support groups, a national referral database, and a therapist staffed help line.

Project Heal provides weekly, virtual meal support groups and clinical phone assessments.

In Rhode Island, Bayberry provides individual and group therapy, in addition to treatment programs.

At Brown University, CAPS can provide therapeutic support and Health Services can provide dietetic or medical support.

Millions of individuals across the country are impacted by an eating disorder and our culture of crippling stigma prevents many from getting the treatment they need.

While I do not envision the college culture around food and body image to shift markedly, we can ensure that those struggling with food and their bodies know there are supportive communities and accessible resources that can offer compassionate support.

But first, we must dismantle our own preconceived notions about what an eating disorder “looks like” and who deserves to access treatment.