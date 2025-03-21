Don’t Shred for Summer: 5 Powerful Ways to Improve Your Body Image Before Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

It is the perennial problem: as temperatures inch higher and trees gradually morph from barren to green, we begin to fret over our upcoming trips to farflung, sunny locales and the ever encroaching summertime. While daydreaming of warmer climates and days spent basking in the rays of the sun may offer a shred of solace during the gloomy midterm season, you also may find yourself falling prey to Instagram reels and TIkTok videos urging you to begin a new diet or lifestyle approach to ready yourself for summer.

Girls with taut bodies flash their lengthy pilates routines, strenuous core exercises, and sparse protein-forward meals overlaid with pop beats lure us into the comparison trap with ease.

As we scroll through endless images of immaculate bodies in bikinis and sparkly skin tight dresses, we begin to spiral: What if I ate like her? What if I did her workout? What would it take to look like her? What would it take to be her? These intrusive thoughts are far from uncommon, as the National Organization for Women finds that by the age of 17, 78% of American girls are unhappy with their bodies. If you think a diet or workout routine will magically fix these self-esteem issues, however, think again: statistics show that 95% of diets fail, as the reliance on deprivation is simply not sustainable. So there lies the perennial dilemma – if you are unhappy with your body, how do you possibly cope with the Spring and Summer seasons, filled with bathing suits, short shorts, and pool parties? Cultivating a more positive body image is far from a perfect science, but there are steps you can take to reach a place of peace with your body and consequently, yourself.

Unfollow

If your feeds are filled with the unrealistic body standards of models and celebrities or ‘what I eat in a day’ content, it is time to take a critical look at who you follow and how that impacts your sense of self. Ask yourself, ‘If I were to cultivate a feed that brought me joy, what would it look like?’ Maybe it is filled with pictures of your closest friends, maybe it is travel inspiration, or maybe it is cute animal content. I would bet it is not a random model you only know through the internet. There are also numerous influencers on Instagram who promote positive body image and can help you reframe your thoughts about your own body. Take some time to cull through your feed and recreate a space that genuinely uplifts you.

Focus On What Your Body Can Do

The body is an incredible instrument. We take for granted all it helps us do on a daily basis: walk, run, complete homework assignments, read, hug loved ones, stretch. Practicing gratitude for your body can help improve how you see your body, as you will begin to see it as a vessel of knowledge and power rather than simply a physical object.

Nourish Your Body

Instead of focusing on rigidity and restriction, reframe your mindset to focus on fueling your body with an abundance of nourishing foods. Food should not be a source of contention or stress. Rather, food is a source of energy to live your life to its fullest potential. Practice honoring your hunger, deriving satisfaction from your meals, and honoring your health through gentle nutrition practices, such as eating in season fruits and vegetables and prioritizing healthy fats and proteins throughout the day.

Practice Joyful Movement

Pilates and strength training may be trendy on social media at the moment, but there is no reason to force yourself to do these forms of exercise if you prefer another form of movement. Whether you prefer yoga, swimming, long walks, or basketball, prioritize the forms of movement you enjoy. Forcing yourself to engage in exercises you detest for a specific body outcome will only lead to disappointment and angst. When you find a form of exercise that you enjoy, you will practice it with more consistency and most importantly, look forward to it.

Surround Yourself With Positivity

One of my favorite people said, “friends should be fountains, not drains”. While most girls struggle with their body image in some respect, your friends should not add to your body distress by making comparisons or speaking negatively about their bodies or food choices. It can be difficult to set boundaries with friends who promote unhealthy habits or negative views of your body, but it is often necessary to protect your sense of self. Surround yourself with friends who understand that there is more to life than what your body looks like.