Do We All Have Brain Fog Now? Best Ways to Clear the Mental Haze

Brain fog is defined as the “clouding of consciousness”, and much to my dismay, it is not a formal medical diagnosis. Despite brain fog’s subjective description, more Americans are experiencing its symptoms than any time in the past 15 years. Since the pandemic, even those without the diagnosis of long Covid have been struggling with an increased lack of focus, sluggish thinking, fatigue, and difficulty with memory.

This week, NYMag’s The Cut published an article asking health professionals why so many people still have brain fog despite being 5 years separated from the psychological and physical distress of the Covid pandemic. It turns out that health professionals, just like us, are conflicted and at a loss for what is causing an increase in brain fog.

The pandemic caused acute psychological distress for numerous individuals as schools, workplaces, and shops closed down. For many, however, the psychological distress never abated as we were thrown into five years of tumultuous news cycles that are harder to escape with our phones perpetually glued to our hands. The stress and anxiety caused by news alerts, homework assignments, and a never ending social media feed can tax our cognitive systems, leading to symptoms of brain fog and fatigue. It is not surprising that as we are bombarded by content, information, and the latest world disaster, our brain would want a moment of peace. Our brains, despite what we may be inclined to believe, detest multi-tasking and prefer to focus on one thing at a time. Instead of heeding to this preference, however, we continue to max out our days and fill the limited hours with a seemingly never ending to-do list of tasks, all while scrolling, streaming, or texting in the background.

Against our own collective inclinations and preferences, I urge us all to take one deep collective breath and step back from the rat race. Brain fog can be maddening, as we all have necessary tasks that must be accomplished and few of us can afford to take a week off to restore at a spa or meditation retreat, but there are several science-backed tips to lift some of the “clouds” and help you refocus.

Sleep

Although you may feel the urge to roll your eyes at the suggestion of more sleep, there is a wealth of evidence that suggests a consistent sleep routine can alleviate the symptoms of brain fog. Our packed schedules can make it difficult to accommodate the necessary 7 to 8 hours of sleep or even wind down in the first place, but it is still crucial for proper brain functioning. Experts suggest cultivating a sleep routine that works for you, such as avoiding caffeine in the afternoons, limiting light from your phone, or finding habits that help you relax your body an hour before bedtime. Establishing consistent times to wind down and wake up can also help with sluggishness.

Stress Management

When your body is constantly stressed or anxious, it may send signals to your brain that you need to rest, which can result in feelings of fatigue. Managing stress can be elusive, but the best method is finding what provides you with a release. Time in the outdoors, exercise, spending time with friends and family, or practicing breathing and meditation could all help alleviate your stress. Personally, I found the Open app to be my go-to when I am feeling overwhelmed and overtaxed. The app offers yoga classes, meditation practices, and breathing exercises that can be done anywhere for any amount of time that works for your schedule. Just 15 minutes of movement or meditation can clear your head and equip you to tackle the rest of your day.

Proper Nutrition

As a college student, I often find it difficult to prioritize balanced meals throughout the day, but consistent nutrition is foundational to brain function. Our brain needs continuous energy to allow us to focus on our lectures, extracurriculars, and necessary tasks, and this is best provided through proper fuel. A Harvard study suggests limiting refined sugar intake and focusing on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and protein. Next time you are on your way to the library, pack a banana and peanut butter or yogurt with granola!

Focus on What Matters Most

Multi-tasking may give you the false sense that you are achieving the best of both worlds, but watching TV while doing your essay, scrolling during your lecture, or texting with your friends while completing your problem set only leads you to perform worse on the task at hand. Order your to-do list based on what is most critical and then tackle one item at a time, making sure to take breaks in between. During the breaks, you can get outside, do jumping jacks, or take some time to scroll on social media, so that when you return to your to-do list, you are ready to give the next item your full attention.