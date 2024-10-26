Coping with Anxiety in College: A Stressed Girl’s Tips for Chilling Out

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anxiety is a natural part of life, but it can often feel like a fixture in the life of a college student. While anxiety can present itself in a multitude of ways, the symptoms, mentally and physically, can be burdensome or even overwhelming.

Learning how to cope with anxiety can take some trial and error, which I thankfully have done for you!

Below are some ways I cope with anxiety when it inevitably presents itself…

1. Establish a morning routine

As tempting as it may be to roll out of bed 10 minutes before the start of your 9am lecture, the anxious rush to class may be causing more stress than good. Establishing a morning routine can set your day on the right track and ease the typical morning chaos. I like to begin my days with reviewing my calendar and to-do list, eating a nourishing breakfast, and stretching. Find a routine that works for you and stick to it!

2. Get outside

As students, it’s easy to spend the majority of our day inside moving from classroom to library, but sunlight and fresh air are proven ways to decrease stress and anxiety. I like to take walks around campus in between classes or go for a 10 minute walk as a study break.

3. Eat Nourishing Meals

When you are anxious, you may not have a strong appetite or you may be drawn to foods, such as sugar and caffeine, that may worsen your symptoms. While I love my lattes and sweet treats, I make an effort to sit down to meals with protein, healthy carbohydrates, and produce. It has been shown that consistent and balanced meals can not only ease anxiety, but also boost energy and moods. On days when you don’t have time for full meals, choose snacks with sustaining energy. I am partial to RX Bars and Perfect Bars.

4. Get off your phone

We all know that too much screen time can worsen anxiety, but it can be hard to tear your eyes away from the screen. Try to find activities outside of scrolling social media you can enjoy during your downtime. Start an absorbing book, try your hand at a crossword puzzle, or simply strike up a conversation with a friend. I promise it will feel better than watching endless reels.

5. Plan a social activity

Isolating yourself in your room with a Netflix show may be appealing when you are spiraling with anxiety, but meeting up with a friend for a fun activity will provide your brain with more respite. Go to a workout class you’ve been dying to try, plan a paint night with friends, go bowling with your roommates. The two hours away from your stressors may change your mood for the better.

6. Take Deep Breaths

It sounds too simple to be effective, but this trick is researched and works! Try taking full and deep breaths when your anxiety starts to peak or try a specific breathing technique, such as box breathing. You will feel more at ease in minutes.

7. Look at the bigger picture

Anxiety tends to give us a narrow focus on our stressor, whether that is an exam, conflict with a friend, or a family issue. It can be helpful to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Will this issue matter in five years? Is this stressor in my control? If it is not in my control, how can I let it go?