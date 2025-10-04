Beyond Sheet Masks: A K-Beauty Guide to College Self-Care

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s midnight, your Canvas tab has 14 unread announcements, and you haven’t done laundry in two weeks. Instead of spiraling, what if you turned your dorm into a mini spa? What if unwinding could be as simple (and affordable) as a K-beauty step?

K-beauty or Korean beauty emphasizes ritual, layering, and intentional care — not just quick fixes.

Here are some core self-care rituals inspired by K-beauty:

K-Beauty Sheet Masks 101: Your 10-Minute Glow-Up

Sheet masks are beneficial for providing immediate hydration and boost to your skin after a long day, but with the wide variety of ingredients, it can be hard to choose. Here is a quick guide to common types of ingredients:

Collagen: Collagen can help rejuvenate tired, dehydrated skin after an all-nighter

Tea Tree: Tea tree helps rescue breakouts before a presentation. Tea tree extract has a cooling effect

Vitamin C: Vitamin C can help with dullness and low-energy mornings. If you have sensitive skin, make sure to proceed with caution when trying vitamin C though!

Keep a few stashed in your mini-fridge for an instant pick-me-up.

No Mask? No Problem

What could you do if you don’t have a mask? Here are a few DIY alternatives for when you don’t have sheet masks, or if you’re too lazy for a full sheet mask.

Store your toner in the fridge as a refreshing mini-facial. Cucumber or green tea compresses to cool your skin and stress. Scalp Gua Sha Head Massage

When you’re juggling classes, group projects, and late-night cram sessions, stress builds up in places you don’t even realize—like your scalp. Scalp gua sha is a K-beauty inspired ritual that uses a flat tool (usually jade or rose quartz) to gently massage your scalp and boost circulation. The result? Less tension, healthier-looking hair, and the kind of instant relaxation you didn’t know you needed.

Don’t have a gua sha tool? No worries. You can use the back of a spoon, a wide-tooth comb, or even just your fingers. Try massaging in small circular motions, especially near your temples or the base of your skull—two spots where stress loves to hide. It’s the perfect quick reset before diving back into that Econ problem set or crashing for the night.

Modeling Pack: The Dorm Spa Flex

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you booked a professional facial but only had $10 to your name, modeling packs (also called rubber masks) are your answer. These fun, jelly-like masks start as a powder you mix with water and spread across your face. Once they set, they peel off in one piece—satisfying and effective. They lock in hydration, calm redness, and leave your skin bouncy and refreshed.

The best part? They turn skincare into an event. Grab your roommate, mix up a couple packs, and laugh while you both look like marshmallow people for 15 minutes. Not only will your skin thank you, but you’ll also get a much-needed study break that feels more like a spa night than a stress spiral.

At the end of the day, self-care isn’t about perfect glass skin — it’s about carving out 10 minutes to breathe and reset. So the next time you’re wiped after a SciLi grind, swap your doomscrolling for a mini K-beauty ritual.

If you are looking for products to try, check out this review of K-beauty products hyped on TikTok.