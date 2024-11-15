Is K-Beauty Worth the Hype? I Tried 6 Skincare Products… Here’s What I Think

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you have fallen into the rabbit hole of K-Beauty TikTok, you have probably seen those nine, ten, maybe even eleven-step Korean skincare routines. Let’s be real: a nine-step routine is extreme, no one needs to be doing that much for their skincare routine. You can reap the same benefits just by replacing some of your ordinary products with higher-quality K-Beauty skincare products.

Dermatologist Dr. Alok Vij says “​​The beauty of Korean skincare is that it really hits the sweet spot, where it has active ingredients that work for everything.” Korean skincare products introduce solutions and innovative ingredients that target skin issues that have yet to be included in the U.S. skincare market.

Something that surprised me is how affordable K-Beauty skincare is with most products falling within the $10-$25 range. Also, popular Korean skincare products are easily accessible online at Ulta and Amazon. But, if you want the best deals you have to go to yesstyle.com. My favorite life hack is to check TikTok for YesStyle discount/promo codes. Simply look up “yesstyle code” and you’ll see many creators with videos that have their personal discount codes in the captions.

So, is Korean skincare all that it is hyped up to be? Of the products I tried, here are my thoughts and my definitive ranking:

6. Ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil

“This effective oil cleanser contains 14 plant-derived oil to allow moisturizing skin while cleansing without clogging pores (Non-comedogenic).”

This product broke me out. As someone with sensitive and acne-prone skin, this is a pretty common result from new products so take what I say with a grain of salt. I used this product for 2-3 weeks and felt like I was breaking out more than usual so I stopped. After doing some TikTok research, I found that although this product is popular in the U.S., there are several other oil cleansers that get chosen first over the ma:nyo cleanser in Korea. Some of the better cleansers recommended online but that I have yet to try are the Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Oil Cleanser, ANUA Heartleaf Pore Cleansing Oil, and the Purito From Green Cleansing Oil. So, if you are looking for a K-Beauty oil cleanser I would advise trying one of those instead.

5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Face Serum

“​​Like a multivitamin for your skin, this COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence contains 96% snail mucin to nourish, repair, and plump with moisture.”

This was the first product to get me interested in K-Beauty skincare. I had seen people praising it all over TikTok for having saved their skin. As an easily influenced person, of course, I had to try it. My thoughts: meh. It wasn’t bad but it wasn’t all that great either. Honestly, I did not notice a significant difference in skin after a few weeks of using it. Yes, my skin certainly felt moisturized and soft in the morning, but it was about the same as any other moisturizer or moisturizing serum I have used. I will say that if nothing else, the product is fun to use. The snail mucin really does feel like snail mucus in the least gross way you can imagine.

4. TIRTIR Milk Skin Toner

“TIRTIR Milk Skin Toner is a deeply moisturizing, vegan toner formulated with 2% Niacinamide, Rice Bran Extract, Ceramide, and Panthenol to deliver an instant radiant glow and fortify the skin’s protective barrier.”

There are two versions of this toner: the original and the light version. I initially tried the original version and have complicated feelings about the product. The TIRTIR toner is famous for giving the “glass skin” look and it lived up to the hype as far as skin finish goes. Yet, with the original version, I noticed light breakouts over time. I think this is mostly because of my sensitive skin and not the product itself. Some of my favorite and most trusted TikTokers who are in the know for K-Beauty skincare say that the light version of the TIRTIR toner resolves the breakout issue experienced by those with sensitive skin. I will be purchasing the light version in the near future because the glow this toner gives is just that good.

3. SKIN1004 Centella Ampoule

“Madagascar Centella Ampoule by SKIN1004 is a powerful concentrated serum that immediately helps calm, reduce redness and inflammation to the skin.”

I was drawn to this product because of its primary active ingredient, centella asiatica. At the time I bought this ampoule, I was struggling with highly irritated skin and a damaged skin barrier. I needed a simple serum that would help bring back moisture and resiliency to my skin. This was the best product I could have chosen. I absolutely love the SKIN1004 Centella Ampoule. It is non-irritative, incredibly moisturizing, and leaves the skin with a perfect shine that doesn’t look oily. This product won’t be wondrously transformative but it does exactly what it says it will do.

2. Axis-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum

“Formulated with 5% Niacinamide, this serum helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone, promoting a brighter and more even complexion.”

As someone who has struggled with acne for almost 10 years, I have a lot of dark spots that are quick to appear and slow to fade. I have been using the Topicals Faded Serum for Dark Spots and Discoloration and it was working just fine but I wanted to see if there was a K-Beuaty brand that offered something better. I happened across the Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum from Axis-Y. This has quickly become one of my holy grail skincare products. The formula is strong enough that you can notice dark spots fading, but gentle enough so that it doesn’t irritate the skin with consistent use. Still, I would recommend pairing this with a protective serum or moisturizer and only using it once at night. This dark spot correcting serum gives the results of a high-quality U.S. product for only a portion of the price.

1. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum

“Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Moisture Cream by SKIN1004 is light, silky soft, and provides long lasting and powerful hydration to protect the skin’s barrier leaving the skin super soft with a healthy radiant glow.”

This is the best SPF of all time– and I will die on that hill. It is perfect for all skin types and colors because it never leaves a white cast or greasy feeling. In fact, I find this SPF so moisturizing that most days I skip my regular moisturizer cream. If you are looking for an SPF that is simple but highly effective with high-quality ingredients, this is the one for you.

Remember, SPF is crucial, it is the most essential step of your morning skincare routine. I found that most SPFs offered in American stores are around SPF 30 or lower. It’s really hard to find a product that has a high SPF level, especially one that doesn’t leave a white cast. This version is SPF 50+, so you can feel confident that it is blocking damaging UV rays.

My Final Thoughts:

After trying 6 products, I feel like K-Beauty skincare products are on average better than what most stores offer in the U.S.. I think the products have more innovative and higher quality ingredients for a more affordable price. Yet, not every K-Beauty skincare product is crafted the same. Like any other skincare industry, there are products that won’t meet your expectations. It is important to do your research before buying a new product. I advise only buying products recommended by those who know the K-beauty skincare market and products that cater to your skin type. Try not to be easily influenced by trending products. Overall, I without a doubt recommend making the switch from American to Korean skincare– people say it’s the best for a reason.

