An Untraditional Spring Trend: My Take on Color Combining

Experimenting with new, creative color combinations can make your wardrobe feel wholly new. With the sunshine this week on college hill, spring-themed activities and thoughts are percolating. I have found myself reassessing my closet to dress for these warmer temperatures, while also playing with different color combinations.

As we continue to focus on reducing consumption and reframing fashion through the lens of sustainability, untraditional mixing and matching of patterns and colors is an ideal trend for this season.

While I share some new pieces below, you do not need to look beyond your existing clothing to creatively pair differently colored tops and bottoms to create new outfits.

See below for my four favorite combinations for this upcoming season:

1. Pastel Blue & Brown / Burgundy:

I have been seeing this duo all over my ‘For You Page’ and think it is such a pretty, transitional combination. The brown and burgundy tones are reminiscent of more wintery scenes, but the pastel blue serves as an optimistic nod to the season ahead. Depending on climate and instance, here are some ways to incorporate. These two top options are so versatile: sleeveless blouse and boyfriend cashmere sweater. Both would suit these bottoms very effortlessly: Zara burgundy maxi skirt or Zara burgundy mini skirt. Additionally, for a more corporate-inspired look, try this brown mini dress with a light blue blazer.

2. Pastel Pink & Yellow

In my mind, these two Easter-egg colors are a classic pairing for those sunny days where you have some place lovely to be. There are so many fabrics on which pastel pink and yellow sit nicely. For example, these pastel yellow tweed shorts somehow seem incredibly wearable, along with this satin and lace-detailed skirt and linen skirt. On the pink side, this luxurious pastel pink cashmere sweater is an absolute staple. I am currently typing in my very own Minnie Rose cashmere sweater that has maintained its quality for over three years now and is one of the most soft sweaters I own.

Two bright outfit combinations include:

3. Sage Green & Lilac:

This combination is an homage to all things garden-inspired and floral. During the spring, I prefer wearing darker colors on the bottom and light colors on the top. If you are planning a spring excursion, wearing this sage green linen skirt or sage green linen pants is a casual, comfortable way to incorporate this color. This lilac oversized sweater would pair well with the above bottoms.

Alternatively, in a more formal environment, I own these Abercrombie & Fitch tailored pants and absolutely love them. They provide just the right amount of color to an otherwise elegant, subdued pant style. This silk midi skirt from Quince could also be a great, more formal option. Both could be paired with this lavender collared sweater.

4. Navy & Clementine:

While I tend to veer away from orange colors and hues, this combination brings a modern and slightly nautical undertone. Pairing an orange dress (maxi linen dress or mini linen dress) with a navy blazer is a perfect workday to night option, and for chillier days in spring, navy pants with an orange sweater (cashmere option or casual option) can be more pleasant.