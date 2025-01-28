Affordable Sustainable Fashion Brands Every College Student Should Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

Sustainability has become the forefront of various conversations in the fashion industry. Furthermore, more consumers have become more aware of their impact on the environment and are looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Although sustainability has become increasingly prevalent, many stay away from these products due to their high price tags. However, many still want to do their part in reducing their impact. So if you are in the same boat, here are a few affordable sustainable fashion brands to support and purchase from.

1. Honest Basics

This brand is committed to making fair fashion available for everyone through their affordable price point for basic essentials. The brand offers clothing in the size range of XS-L and all of their products are made from GOTS certified organic cotton. The clothing is manufactured in more ethical facilities in Bangladesh and India that follow International Labor Standards. Honest Basics provides clothing for men, women and children at an affordable price point while ensuring its commitment to the environment.

2. Yes Friends

Yes Friends is a UK-Based fashion brand that emphasizes its commitment to the environment by using large scale production and shipping the product directly to the consumers. By doing so they are able to give consumers extremely affordable prices for their products. An average shirt costs them less than £4 to make and they charge £7.99.

3. Noctu

Noctu is a sleepwear brand that manufactures its products with organic cotton. This brand sells both sleepwear and loungewear and offers sizes from S-XL. Their products are sustainably and ethically sourced and made in England. Noctu also offers clothing for children ensuring that everyone in your family has comfortable and sustainable nightwear.

4. tentree

tentree is a Canadian lifestyle brand that sells staple wardrobe pieces. They plant 10 trees for every item that is purchased from their website. This brand is also a certified B-Corp and they have helped reduce CO2 emissions and have reforested 5000 hectares of land with their trees. Consumers know that if they purchase from tentree their money is going towards a good cause. tentree has a size range from XS-XL and many of their options are priced at under $100 CAD.

5. Kotn

Kotn sells clothing made out of organic Egyptian cotton. They offer a wide variety of clothing for both men and women and feature various styles of clothing. Kotn is a certified B-Corp and they sell tops, pants, jackets and dresses. They like to call themselves a great one stop shop for an outfit. Their size range is between XS-2XL and they have various options that are priced under $100

Check out some of these affordable fashion brands that emphasize sustainability and ethical sourced materials. As the fashion industry is pushing consumers to shop more sustainably, these fashion brands may be great options to start the journey.